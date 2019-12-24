Annual Shareholders Meeting for Hannover House Will Cover Key Topics Including MyFlix, Form 10 and S-1 Offering

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Entertainment & Media Distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) will hold it’s annual Shareholder’s Meeting on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The physical location of the meeting has not yet been finalized, but shareholders not in attendance will be able to watch and participate in the meeting via a web-streaming option.

Key agenda items will include the topics listed below (alphabetically)… along with additional items of interest or requests from shareholders:

CURRENT CORE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES – Home Media Platforms
FINANCIAL REVIEW – Covering prior year’s results and coming 2020 activities;”
FORM 10 – S.E.C. Responses to filing, if any, will be addressed.
MYFLIX (VODWIZ) – Updates and Status for this multi-studio “one-stop digital superstore;”
OFFICERS / MANAGERS – Introduction of New Principals added to HHSE Team;
S-1 OFFERING – Status of direct stock offering as of the March 7th meeting date;
TENT-POLE PRODUCTIONS – Presentation on new titles, along with updates on current, major “locomotive” titles;

Over the next few weeks, Hannover House is also upgrading and updating the company’s website. Updates on the Shareholder’s Meeting and other developments will be posted to the company’s public blog, which is located at: hannoverhousemovies.blogspot.com.

CONTACT:

Eric Parkinson
eric@hannoverhouse.com

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/571217/Annual-Shareholders-Meeting-for-Hannover-House-Will-Cover-Key-Topics-Including-MyFlix-Form-10-and-S-1-Offering

More Stories

These Are The Top 20 Entrepreneurs You Need To Pay Attention To in 2020

Kwan Yong Holdings Limited Announces Details of Proposed Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Medical Properties Trust Announces £1.5 Billion Acquisition of 30 UK Hospital Facilities

CubicFarm Systems Corp. announces appointment to Board of Directors

Walgreens Store in Pinellas County sells to Tampa Bay developer for $2.9 million

Sky Gold Closes Financing

You may have missed

These Are The Top 20 Entrepreneurs You Need To Pay Attention To in 2020

Kwan Yong Holdings Limited Announces Details of Proposed Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Medical Properties Trust Announces £1.5 Billion Acquisition of 30 UK Hospital Facilities

Annual Shareholders Meeting for Hannover House Will Cover Key Topics Including MyFlix, Form 10 and S-1 Offering

Walgreens Store in Pinellas County sells to Tampa Bay developer for $2.9 million

error: Content is protected !!