Banking and Community Leader Roberto Muñoz Re-elected 2020 Chairman of the World Trade Center Miami

Miami’s leading global trade organization re-elects senior banking executive and leader in numerous professional and civic organizations

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The World Trade Center Miami Board of Directors announced that Roberto R. Muñoz, current chairman was re-elected to serve again as Chairman for 2020. Mr. Muñoz is President, Miami-Dade Market for First Horizon Bank.

“On behalf of our fellow Directors, we extend our warmest congratulations to Chairman Roberto Muñoz upon his re-election,” said Ivan Barrios, incoming President and CEO of the World Trade Center Miami. “Mr. Muñoz is an excellent leader with deep experience and contacts in our community together his keen knowledge in global finance and commerce”. Charlotte Gallogly, President and COO said, “Mr. Muñoz skillful leadership, Board support, and great dedication and vision allowed for significant positive change to occur during this past year that included the election of Ivan Barrios as President and CEO. As a result, we expect to see significant growth to continue in the coming years”. Ivan Barrios stated, “We are fortunate to have such a talented group of Directors providing the guidance that supports our mission to promote two-way trade and facilitate international commerce in South Florida.”

“I am grateful to my fellow Directors for their vote of confidence and I’m honored to continue to lead once again as Chairman,” said Muñoz. “I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow board members and management to enhance our not-for-profit business organization as a growth platform for Miami’s international trade and logistics community. World Trade Center plays an important role in supporting global trade, Miami-Dade’s largest employment sector and proud to serve in this important effort.”

Muñoz is president of the Miami-Dade market and Commercial Banking and Wealth Management executive for First Horizon Bank, a $43.0 billion financial institution headquartered in Memphis TN. He is also a leader in numerous professional and civic organizations including serving as secretary on the executive board of the Mami-Dade Beacon Council; treasurer and finance committee chair of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce; and former chairman and president of the Florida International Bankers Association. Muñoz is an executive board member and vice president of finance for the Boy Scouts of America, South Florida Council; an executive board member of The Center for Financial Training Southeastern; board advisor at the Center for Leadership at Florida International University; and board member of the Chapman Partnership. Mr. Muñoz is a former treasurer and executive board member of the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce in Miami and the Hong Kong Business Association of Florida.

In 2015 Muñoz was awarded by Governor Rick Scott as a “Florida Business Ambassador” and in 1994 sworn in by Governor Lawton Chiles as founding Board member and vice chairman of the Florida Film and Television Investment Board in Tallassee. Muñoz was elected to the Distinguished Alumni Halls of Fame at Miami-Dade College and Florida International University and has received various awards including the Life Time Achievement and Distinguished Citizens award by The Boy Scouts of America, South Florida Council, as well as, The Man of the Year, and Philanthropist of the Year awards by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of South Florida to name a few.

About World Trade Center Miami (WTCM)

The World Trade Center Miami (WTCM) is a leading global trade organization, whose roots go back to 1971. The WTCM has generated more than $3.8 billion in international sales over the past 30 years and stimulated the creation of thousands of new jobs. The WTCM is a member of the World Trade Center Association in New York, a global network of more than 325 centers in 91 countries.

