COPT Executes 75% Pre-Lease with Defense Contractor at 6000 Redstone Gateway

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) completed a pre-lease with a defense contractor for 75% of the rentable square feet at 6000 Redstone Gateway, a 40,400 square foot, single-story office building to be built at Redstone Gateway, COPT’s mixed-use, Class-A development that supports Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL. Construction will start in January to achieve a lease commencement date in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This transaction is the 11th build-to-suit or significant pre-lease COPT has executed this year (for a total 1.86 million square feet of such activity) and increases the Company’s development leasing in 2019 to a record 2.156 million square feet.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of September 30, 2019, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 13 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 167 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.8 million square feet and was 94.5% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

