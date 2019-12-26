CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Falls Church, VA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Falls Church, VA. The CPR network congratulates store owner Yosef Zeru and his team.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Falls Church, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/falls-church-va/.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Yosef Zeru and his team to the CPR network,” said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations. “We are confident that CPR Falls Church will provide their community with unprecedented service, and we wish them success in this journey.”

Falls Church, VA, is located just miles from Washington, D.C. Colonists initially settled the city in the 1600s. The area is well known for The Fall Church vestrymen, George Washington and George Mason, during the American Revolution. A copy of the Declaration of Independence was even read from The Falls Church in the summer of 1776. Previously, Falls Church had been named the wealthiest county in the United States. Two Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Falls Church. CPR Falls Church is conveniently located in an international shopping mall just 15 minutes from Washington, D.C.

“My team and I are excited to be a part of the CPR Cell Phone Repair network,” said Yosef Zeru of his new venture. “With nine years of experience in the industry, I am proud to offer fast and affordable repairs. We are looking forward to serving residents of the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia metropolitan area.”

Yosef grew up in Takoma Park, MD, and is a graduate of Capitol Technology University. When he’s not working, Yosef enjoys visiting historical sights in the area. CPR Falls Church offers affordable repairs for mobile devices of all makes and models. Yosef and his team provide professional services to customers in need of cracked screen repair, water damage repair, and more. To learn more about CPR Falls Church, visit the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Falls Church is located at:

3825 S George Mason Dr

Suite J

Falls Church, VA 22041

Please contact the store at 703-209-0006 or via email: repairs@cpr-fallschurch.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/falls-church-va/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/571344/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-with-the-Opening-of-a-New-Store-in-Falls-Church-VA