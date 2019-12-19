Empower Clinics Completes Agreement With Heritage Cannabis Subsidiary Endocanna Health

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Endocanna Health Inc. (“Endocanna“), a research and development biotechnology company specializing in endocannabinioid DNA testing, and a partly owned subsidiary of Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (“Heritage“) partners with Empower Clinics to distribute Endo.dna™ test kits and develop Endo.Aligned™ product formulations.

EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTC:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) (“Empower” or the “Company“), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Endocanna, to licence and distribute Endo.dna™ test kits through its network of clinics and market directly to the Company’s 165,000 patient database, and as a standard offering in the Sun Valley Health franchise program.

In addition, the Company plans to partner with Endocanna for their Endo.Aligned™ Formulations program to create, manufacture, produce and distribute specialized CBD based products utilizing the Company-Heritage joint venture extraction centre in Sandy, OR.

“Empower with its clinic network, large patient base and numerous physicians are an ideal distribution partner for Endocanna,” said Steven McAuley, Empower’s Chairman and CEO. “As we strive to be a leader in patient care and efficacy, having deeper insights about our patients unique DNA profile allows our physicians to provide even more effective cannabis based treatment options. Then, translating that knowledge into new product formulations with Endocanna, will greatly enhance the long-term shareholder value we are creating.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with a life sciences company like Empower to develop a custom endocannabinoid-based therapeutic efficacy model,” says Len May, Endocanna Health CEO and founder. “Our goal at Endocanna Health is to identify and optimize cannabinoid-based therapies based on an individual’s DNA while mitigating potential adverse-events and drug interactions. The data will support DNA validation along with peer-to-peer efficacy feedback, and provides key data to support our mission in facilitating the highest quality, consistent, personalized, endo-aligned cannabinoid products.”

The Endo·dna test analyzes specific DNA markers to provide a personalized report, Endo·Decoded, that can help guide decisions for choosing the right cannabinoid products with the right:

Formulation – full-spectrum or broad-spectrum

Dose – the amount you take and when you take it

Delivery – flower, aerosol, vaping, sublingual (under the tongue), topical, or edible

The Endo·Decoded report helps consumers uncover optimal cannabinoid ratios and terpene profiles for their specific genetic makeup. Endocanna’s customized endocannabinoid genomics super-chip and algorithm provides consumers with:

Ideal cannabinoid ratios and terpene profiles, methods of delivery or consumption, and dosing.

Suggestions for specific terpenes and cannabinoids to seek out or to avoid.

Individualized risks or benefits from using cannabinoids.

Suggestions commercially available products and brands most aligned with individual genetics and formulations suggestions.

ABOUT EMPOWER CLINICS INC.

Empower is a leading owner/operator of a network of physician-staffed clinics focused on helping patients improve and protect their health through innovative uses of medical cannabis. It is expected that Empower’s proprietary product line “Sollievo” will offer patients a variety of delivery methods of doctor recommended cannabidiol (CBD) based product options in its clinics, online and at major retailers. With over 165,000 patients, an expanding clinic footprint, a focus on new technologies, including tele-medicine, and an expanded product development strategy, Empower is undertaking new growth initiatives to be positioned as a vertically integrated, diverse, market-leading service provider for complex patient requirement’s in 2019 and beyond.

ABOUT ENDOCANNA HEALTH INC.

Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report, Endo·Decoded™ and product- matching algorithm, Endo·Aligned™. Endo·dna™ provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna’s HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience where they can access their Endo·Decoded report and Endo·Aligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype. In 2019, cannabis producer Heritage Cannabis Holdings (CSE:CANN)(OTC:HERTF) acquired a 30 percent stake in Endocanna Health Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Investors: Steve Low

Boom Capital Markets

steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com

647-620-5101

Investors: Steven McAuley

CEO

s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com

604-789-2146

For French inquiries: Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc., E: rs@maricom.ca, T: (888) 585-MARI

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as “plans”, “continues”, “expects”, “projects”, “intends”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: endocanna agreement; the Company’s intention to open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; the expected product development and manufacturing; the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the proposed JV. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including that: Heritage and Empower may be unable to agree on terms of a definitive agreement with respect to the JV; that the Company may not open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company’s business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed JV or extraction facility; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Endocanna Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/570624/Empower-Clinics-Completes-Agreement-With-Heritage-Cannabis-Subsidiary-Endocanna-Health