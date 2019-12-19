First Bitcoin Capital Releases Unaudited Financial Statements for The Nine Months Ending September 30, 2019; Nears Completion of Filing Form 20-F

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP (OTC PINK:BITCF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the 9 months ending September 30 2019.

For the nine months ending September 30 2019, First Bitcoin’s assets, compared to the year ending 2018, increased from US$365,352 to $660,313. Also in 2019 asset gains were partially a result of exchanging, for preferred convertible shares, 1,000,000,000 of the Company’s mineable cryptocurrency First Bitcoin (COIN:BIT) which coin’s history of trading can be followed via coinmarketcap.com

The majority of our cryptocurrency assets are not reflected as showing any value on our balance sheet due to reporting those assets at our zero cost basis, as to the Company having been the generator of those assets. We also show no value on our balance sheet to the US$1,000,000 convertible note receivable that we exchange for 600,000,000 BITs since it is convertible into a thinly traded sub penny stock.

Liabilities decreased from US$258,597 to $145,423.

First Bitcoin has endeavoured to complete its nine months of unaudited financial statements with the intention to list on the CSE and resume trading on a higher market in the USA which we anticipate accomplishing soon after our form 20-F is filed in the USA and Canada.

Our audited and unaudited financial statements can be viewed here: https://firstbitcoin.io/investors/

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC Expert Market:BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange – www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management’s experience in developing and managing complex blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company began developing its own blockchain and cryptocurrency called First Bitcoin (COIN: BIT) in 2016. Recently the Company updated the BIT wallet and added more functionality. Users are able to generate BIT through the processes of POW and POS mining. The First Bitcoin cryptocurrency has a current supply of 20,707,629,255 BIT. It is currently trading on LIVECOIN.net

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/first-bitcoin/

Contact us via: info@firstbitcoin.io or visit www.firstbitcoin.io

Forward-Looking Statements

