Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces Dr. Richard Muckerman as a Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools announced the appointment of Richard Muckerman, MD, as member of the Medical Advisory Board.



Dr. Richard Muckerman

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Richard Muckerman to our Medical Advisory Board.” said Travis Revelle, Chief Executive Officer of Healthcare Solutions Holdings. “Dr. Muckerman is a recognized leader in the Obstetrics and Gynecology specialty. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to commercialize products focused on improving the women’s health market.”

Dr. Richard Muckerman attended Georgetown University where he received a B.S. in Biology then received his Medical Degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed both his internship and residency at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center, completing the OB/GYN Residency program and serving as Chief Resident. Dr. Muckerman is an expert in general obstetrics and performs both inpatient and outpatient surgeries. He has a special interest in hereditary cancer risk assessment and breast cancer risk assessment, and each of his patients is offered this assessment. He is a proponent of independent physicians and was the founding physician and initial medical director for St. Louis Women’s Surgery Center. He believes in helping physicians remain independent so they can control their destiny. Dr. Muckerman is a Board Certified OBGYN as well as a fellow of the American College of OBGYN.

“HSI believes in helping independent physician groups by providing multiple service lines with cost-effective lab testing, pharmacy options, and medical devices,” says Dr. Muckerman. “HSI is willing to compete with some of the larger healthcare companies in the United States and they’re doing it by providing cutting edge technology and efficiency- all at a low cost. There is opportunity to compete because the independent physicians can provide lower cost alternatives to patients compared to hospitals, which benefits health care consumers in the United States. HSI currently offers multiple service lines under one umbrella and with this model I believe they will be able to help physicians. At HSI, physicians have one point of contact to assist with multiple products, which provides more efficiency for physicians and their office staff. Any business that can help physicians remain independent has my support.”

HSI is a medical service, and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery, but also promoting compliance with the industry’s best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

