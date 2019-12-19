Imagin Medical Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME) (OTCQB:IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol:DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) that was held yesterday.

All of the matters put forward before the shareholders as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated November 5, 2019 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. Specifically, De Visser Gray LLP was appointed as the auditors for the ensuing year, and Jim Hutchens, Dr. Robin Atlas, Kenneth Daignault, John Vacha and Chris Bleck were re-elected as directors of the Company.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-872-4849

Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

SOURCE: Imagin Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/570685/Imagin-Medical-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders