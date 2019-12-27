Innovator Preps Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, and MSCI Emerging Markets Buffer ETF Listings, Announces Upside Cap Ranges for S&P 500 January Series of Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs

ETFs provide upside exposure up to a cap, with defined downside buffer levels over a one-year Outcome Period

Innovator’s Defined Outcome ETFs are the subject of a patent application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2019 / Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) announced today the anticipated upside cap ranges for the January Series of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™, along with four new Power Buffer ETFs scheduled to begin trading on January 2, 2020, based on the Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, and MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes.

For the remainder of 2019, the January Series of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs (BJAN, PJAN, UJAN) provide investors an outcome period of less than one week, with known upside potential and downside buffers through year end. Investors who purchase prior to the rebalance on January 2, 2020 will also be fully invested for the new outcome period, obtaining fresh upside caps and downside buffers for the year ahead. Click on the following link for additional information, How to get Invested, Hedged, and Ready for 2020 Today.

Anticipated return profiles for the Innovator S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, and MSCI Emerging Markets January Series of Buffer ETFs, as of 12/27/19

Ticker Name Buffer Level Cap Range* Outcome Period BJAN Innovator S&P 500

Buffer ETF™ 9.00% 12.91 – 14.21% 12 months

1/1/20 – 12/31/20 PJAN Innovator S&P 500

Power Buffer ETF™ 15.00% 8.30 – 9.01% 12 months

1/1/20 – 12/31/20 UJAN Innovator S&P 500

Ultra Buffer ETF™ 30.00%

(-5% to -35%) 7.18 – 7.68% 12 months

1/1/20 – 12/31/20 NJAN Innovator Nasdaq-100

Power Buffer ETF™ 15.00% 9.24 – 10.42% 12 months

1/1/20 – 12/31/20 KJAN Innovator Russell 2000

Power Buffer ETF™ 15.00% 8.72 – 10.38% 12 months

1/1/20 – 12/31/20 IJAN Innovator MSCI EAFE

Power Buffer ETF™ 15.00% 7.90 – 8.55% 12 months

1/1/20 – 12/31/20 EJAN Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets

Power Buffer ETF™ 15.00% 10.18 – 13.19% 12 months

1/1/20 – 12/31/20

* The Cap Ranges above are based on the highest and lowest Cap as illustrated by the Funds’ strategy from 11/25/19 – 12/24/19 and are shown gross of the 0.79% management fee for BJAN, PJAN, UJAN, NJAN, KJAN; EJAN’s 0.89% management fee, and IJAN’s 0.85% management fee. The actual Cap for each Fund will be set at the beginning of the Outcome Period, and is dependent upon market conditions at that time. Periods of high market volatility could result in higher caps, and lower volatility could result in lower caps. As a result, the Cap set by each Fund may be higher or lower than the Cap Range. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon fund launch, the Caps can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com. NJAN, KJAN, IJAN, EJAN are not yet available for investment.

Innovator Defined Outcome ETFsTM seek to provide a defined exposure to a broad market index (such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, and MSCI Emerging Markets) where the downside buffer level, upside growth potential to a Cap, and Outcome Period are all known, prior to investing. The ETFs reset annually and can be held indefinitely. Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs, with over $1.7 billion in AUM as of December 26, 2019, are among the fastest-growing new categories of ETFs in the market today.

Defined Outcome ETF Webinars and Videos

Innovator is committed to expanding advisor education around Defined Outcome ETF investing, and has produced a series of webinars available for replay posted on its website using the following link: http://www.innovatoretfs.com/webinars.

Listen to the Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs 101 explainer video by clicking here.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see “Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.

The Innovator Defined Outcome Suite of ETFs

S&P 500:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™ (Cboe: BAPR, BJUN, BJUL, BAUG, BSEP, BOCT, BNOV, BDEC, BJAN): Designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 9% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs™ (Cboe: PAPR, PJUN, PJUL, PAUG, PSEP, POCT, PNOV), PDEC, PJAN): Designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETFs™ (Cboe: UAPR, UJUN, UJUL, UAUG, USEP, UOCT, UNOV), UDEC, UJAN): Designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against a decline of 30% of losses over the Outcome Period, from -5% to -35%, before fees and expenses. Investors are exposed to loss between 0% and 5% and over 35% over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Nasdaq 100:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF™ (Cboe: NOCT): Designed to track the price return of the Nasdaq 100 Index (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Russell 2000:

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF™ (Cboe: KOCT): Designed to track the price return of the Russell 2000 Index (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

MSCI EAFE:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF™ (NYSE: IJUL): Designed to track the price return of the MSCI EAFE Index (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

MSCI Emerging Markets:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF™ (NYSE: EJUL): Designed to track the price return of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Interim Period Shareholders

Unlike structured notes, which offer limited liquidity, Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs trade throughout the day on an exchange, like a stock. As a result, investors purchasing shares of a Fund after its launch date may achieve a different payoff profile than those who entered the Fund on day one. Innovator recognizes this as a benefit of the Funds and provides a web-based tool that allows investors to know, in real-time throughout the trading day, their potential defined outcome return profile before they invest, based on the current ETF price and the Outcome Period remaining. Innovator’s web tool can be accessed at http://www.innovatoretfs.com/define.

About Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs

Each Innovator Defined Outcome ETF seeks to provide a defined exposure to a broad market index (such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, and MSCI Emerging Markets) where the downside buffer level, upside growth potential to a Cap, and Outcome Period are all known, prior to investing. Innovator is expanding its suite of S&P 500 Buffer ETFs into a monthly series to provide investors more opportunities to purchase shares as close to the beginning of their respective Outcome Periods as possible.

Investors can purchase shares of a previously listed Defined Outcome ETF throughout the entire Outcome Period, obtaining a current set of defined outcome parameters, which are disclosed daily through a web tool available at: http://innovatoretfs.com/define/.

Innovator is focused on delivering defined outcome based solutions inside the benefit-rich ETF wrapper, retaining many of the features that have contributed to the success of structured products1 (e.g., downside buffer levels, upside participation, defined outcome parameters), but with the added benefits of transparency, liquidity and lower costs afforded by the ETF structure.

ETF Construction

Each Fund will hold a portfolio of custom exchange-traded FLEX Options that have varying strike prices (the price at which the option purchaser may buy or sell the security, at the expiration date), and the same expiration date (approximately one year). The layering of these FLEX Options with varying strike prices provides the mechanism for producing a Fund’s desired outcome (i.e. Cap or buffer). Each Fund intends to roll options components annually, on the last business day of the month associated with each Fund.

The ETFs are subadvised by Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (Milliman FRM), a global leader in financial risk management and one of the largest ETF sub advisors. Milliman FRM was also instrumental in the design of the Cboe S&P 500 Target Outcome Indexes, which the Innovator Defined Outcome S&P 500 Buffer ETFs are benchmarked against.

Although each Fund seeks to achieve the defined outcomes stated in its investment objective, there is no guarantee that it will do so. The returns that the Funds seek to provide do not include the costs associated with purchasing shares of the Fund and certain expenses incurred by the Fund.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator Capital Management, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2014, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Innovation is our hallmark and acts as a guide to our company principles. Innovator is committed to helping investors better control their financial outcomes by providing investment opportunities they never considered or thought possible. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

About Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (Milliman FRM) is a global leader in financial risk management to the retirement industry, providing investment advisory, hedging, and consulting services on over $147.6 billion in global assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information about Milliman FRM, visit Milliman.com/FRM.

About S&P Dow Jones

The Innovator S&P Defined Outcome ETFs Series are based on a license for the use of the relevant S&P 500 indexes and related marks in connection with a defined outcome ETF. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and S&P Opco, LLC, and has been licensed for use by Innovator. Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Innovator. S&P Opco’s trademarks are trademarks of S&P Opco, and have been licensed for use by SPDJI and Innovator. The Innovator ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, or S&P Opco and none of such parties make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 index.

1 Structured notes and structured annuities are financial instruments designed and created to afford investors exposure to an underlying asset through a derivative contract. It is important to note that these ETFs are not structured notes or structured annuities.

Innovator ETFsTM, Defined Outcome ETFTM, Buffer ETFTM, Enhanced ETFTM, Define Your FutureTM, Leading the Defined Outcome ETF RevolutionTM and other service marks and trademarks related to these marks are the exclusive property of Innovator Capital Management, LLC.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

