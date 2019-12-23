Japanese live entertainment company, SCRAP, enters China market with real-life immersive NARUTO game collaboration

TOKYO, Dec 23, 2019 – (JCN Newswire) – On 23 December 2019, SCRAP will launch a game event collaborating with famous Japanese IP title, NARUTO, in the newly refurbished Shanghai New World Shopping Mall in the heart of Shanghai.

Titled Real Stealth Game by SCRAP ~Trials of a Ninja~, the game will be one of the entertainment segments in the 7000 square meter large NARUTO theme park, NARUTO WORLD, that will be situated on the 11th floor of the shopping mall.

This is the first time for the famous Japanese title, NARUTO, game collaboration from SCRAP to reach the China market.

The concept is based on SCRAP’s entertainment brand, Real Stealth Game, where players physically sneak around a venue, clear missions along the way, and complete their final mission.

The game for Shanghai, in Simplified Chinese, will be a wholly redeveloped experience to appeal to the Chinese-speaking audience. Players are fully immersed inside a NARUTO-themed fortress for a 10-20 minutes action-packed experience with high-tech motion sensors, devices, large digital displays, and interactive props.

Business-wise, SCRAP is rebranding their games and business model to actively appeal to overseas audiences and businesses, and seeking global partners to work with and bring these events to even greater heights.

Interview Opportunity on 5 Jan 2020:

With this large move to start bringing more of SCRAP’s games overseas, COO and co-founder of SCRAP will be visiting Shanghai to see the launched NARUTO WORLD.

Speak with:

1) Vice-president of global strategy department, regarding SCRAP’s future business direction and opportunities etc.

2) COO and co-founder of SCRAP Co., LTD, regarding SCRAP’s games

More details:

Game event title:

(English) Real Stealth Game by SCRAP ~Trials of a Ninja~

Language: Simplified Chinese only

Venue: SHANGHAI NEW WORLD SHOPPING MALL, NARUTO WORLD (11th floor)

http://www.narutoworld.cn/

Entrance Fee:

Adults: 170 yuan | Children/Senior/Disabled: 120 yuan

Open from:

Pre-open: 23 December 2019 | Grand open: 25 January 2020

Game style:

Indoors. Use a device and make your way through an area without getting caught. Complete mini missions along the way and complete the final mission that Naruto tasked you with!

Group size: Up to 3 players per team

Duration:

Between 10~25 minutes depending on how many times players get caught or how fast they clear the missions

Contact person(s):

SCRAP Co., LTD. +813-5341-4570

Hironori Ota (ota@scrapmagazine.com)

Yushi Han (yushi@scrapmagazine.com)

Copyright for main visual:

(c)2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / (c)2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved. / (c)2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

SCRAP Co., LTD.

SCRAP has been creating immersive puzzle events since 2007, pioneering the new genre of Real World Adventure, which has become a driving force in the entertainment world.

The events have evolved to bring the game outside of a room and have been held in unique places such as schools, abandoned hospitals, amusement parks, stadiums, and even entire city districts.

The events have built enthusiasm and have attracted over 5.5 million players.

Since 2007, SCRAP has created more than 130 game titles, and has held over 250 game events including reruns of certain titles.

SCRAP has 8 years of experience working with IP holders and has done over 76 number of collaboration titles.

SCRAP Websites:

(Japanese) https://realdgame.jp

(English) https://realescapegame.jp

Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com