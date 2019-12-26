Joget Reveals New Logo for Next Generation Open Source Digital Transformation Platform

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppDev—Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company, has revealed its brand new logo that symbolizes the new phase of growth and brand identity beginning in year 2020. Initially a workflow engine for business process automation, Joget started as the open source Joget Workflow project in 2009. With more than 200,000 open source downloads and more than 10,000 community members since inception, Joget has matured into an enterprise grade no-code/low-code application development platform for Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, mid-market companies and small businesses with notable customers globally.

The new logo embraces the origins of the name Joget, which is a dance originating from South East Asia. The emblem symbolizes a dancer’s hand and fingers in a Joget dance. Just like the Joget dance that requires synchronized dance movements in a cohesive tempo, the Joget platform allows an enterprise to bring all the intricate organizational parts to work in tandem as an organized, automated and synchronized whole.

Also coinciding with the new logo revelation, Joget will be rebranding its flagship platform from Joget Workflow to Joget DX to reflect the complete digital transformation capabilities offered by the platform.

“As we continue our transformation journey that we started in early 2019 and accelerate our growth, we also recognize that our customers and partners are the ones who guided us to build a world class product – Joget DX, our next generation open source application development platform that is ready for the future,” said Raveesh Dewan, CEO Joget Inc.

Joget DX is a next generation open source application platform for faster, simpler digital transformation (DX) with innovations in progressive web apps (PWA), DevOps, artificial intelligence (AI) and application performance management (APM). Joget DX combines the best of business process automation, workflow management and low-code application development in a simple, flexible and open platform. With Joget DX business and technical teams can collaborate to rapidly build full-fledged enterprise applications visually, anywhere, anytime.

Joget will be rolling out its new logo progressively as it works towards the general availability of Joget DX on February 20, 2020. To learn more, visit www.joget.com or follow Joget on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 2,000 installations and 10,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Contacts

Jack Hii



Media Relations



info@joget.com

1.888.60J.OGET (1.888.605.6438)