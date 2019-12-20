KBRA Assigns Ratings to the MTA TRBs Subseries 2012G-3 and Series 2020A; BANs Series 2020A

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the MTA Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2020A (Climate Bond Certified), Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012G-3 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes), and a K1+ short-term rating to the MTA Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2020A, Subseries 2020A-1 and Subseries 2020A-2S.

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds. KBRA also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bond anticipation notes (see list below).

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019C

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019D

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019E

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2020A AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012G-3 AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2020A, Subseries 2020A-1 (maturing 1/15/2023) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2020A, Subseries 2020A-1 (maturing 1/15/2022) K1+ n/a

Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook Transportation Revenue Bonds AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2019A (maturing 2/3/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2019B Subseries 2019B-1 (maturing 5/15/2022) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2019B Subseries 2019B-2 (maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2019C (maturing 7/1/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2019D (maturing 9/1/2022) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2019E (maturing 9/1/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series



2019F (maturing 11/15/2022) K1+ n/a

To view the report, click here.

