Petrodorado Energy Announces Change of Name and New Ticker Symbol

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (“Petrodorado” or the “Company“) (TSXV:PDQ) announces that further to its recently held annual general and special meeting of shareholders, approval was received for a change of name of the Company. The Board of Directors has decided to amalgamate the Company with its wholly-owned subsidiary, ROK Resources Inc. and to continue to use the name “ROK Resources Inc.” for the name of the amalgamated company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange regarding same. The amalgamation is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2020. As part of the name change, the Company will be changing its ticker symbol to “ROK”. The Company expects to start trading under the new ticker symbol on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of the markets on January 2, 2020. The Company has received a new CUSIP number for its Class B common shares which are associated with the new name. Shareholders do not need to tender their existing shares as the transfer agent will be pushing out the new shares to all existing shareholders.

About Petrodorado

Petrodorado was previously engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and is currently engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Petrodorado’s common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol “PDQ”.

