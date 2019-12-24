P&G to Use Agara’s Real-time Voice AI to Assist with Thousands of Consumers Calls Each Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 / Since 2017, Agara has helped their advisors to handle half a million consumer support emails for Procter & Gamble, an American multinational consumer goods corporation, improving its query handling efficiency by over 30% while delivering a better consumer experience, and improved quality scores. P&G intends to expand the success to phone support calls using Agara’s state-of-the-art Real-time Voice AI system to provide highly relevant suggestions to advisors in real-time.

Being one of the few platforms that can handle live phone calls, Agara combines 14 Deep Learning modules to suggest the best actions to handle consumer queries and reduce the number of screens an advisor must deal with to one – often reducing it from as high as nine. The Real-time Voice AI handles speech-to-text conversion, recognizes intents, detects consumer’s emotional state, extracts information from the discussion and navigates a myriad of IT systems to help the advisor with what they should respond, gives them the information they need, shows them the consumer’s details, and guides them through company policies. Agara’s solution drives a significant difference using the power of AI to enable human advisors to focus on their most important role in actively listening, so that they can fully engage in the consumer conversation.

Trained on more than 3 million consumer support queries and 20,000 hours of consumer support calls, the Real-time Voice AI can handle hundreds of calls simultaneously and instantly, in partnership with the human advisor. This is a huge assistance not only for advisors during holiday seasons and support volume spikes (where abandoned calls in this industry can climb up to 80% in average), but also for the general brand image, as dissatisfied consumers quickly share their negative views on social media.

Agara, which raised over $3M in venture capital from Kleiner Perkins, Blume Ventures and RTP Global, has helped over 300 advisors for 70+ brands serve thousands of consumers in 4 countries and 2 languages in the past 12 months. This number is expected to grow as global expansion across P&G markets and languages continues to expand rapidly in the next year.

P&G is deploying Agara across its US and Canada call centers in a phased manner. Upon full rollout, the system will be assisting with over a million phone calls each year.

Rosa Maria Cruz, P&G Global Consumer Relations Americas leader stated, “Agara’s partnership has been strategic in our vision of creating delightful P&G consumer experiences, where Augmented Intelligence gifts our advisors with “super-powers”, allowing them to focus on building trusted consumer relationships at scale that bring to life the superiority of our brands and products, touching and improving our consumers’ lives”.

Abhimanyu, founder and CEO of Agara said, “The implementation of Agara’s Real-time Voice AI at P&G is the largest implementation of its kind in the world. It is also the first major milestone in the journey towards a voice-first interface that Agara is building for business to consumer communication. Our next milestone would be the rollout of the world’s first fully autonomous Conversational Voice AI which will set the standards for future bots”.

