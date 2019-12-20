Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the “Corporation“) announces that effective December 19, 2019, Steve Meszaros was appointed as a director of the Corporation.

Mr. Meszaros has been involved in real estate sales, land acquisitions and developments and operating Avonlea Homes, a residential construction company in Lethbridge, Alberta. He sold his interest in Avonlea Homes in 2015.

For further information contact;

Poplar Creek Resources Inc.

Attention: Richard Edgar

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 616-5387

E-mail: redgarex@gmail.com

