Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the “Corporation“) announces that effective December 19, 2019, Steve Meszaros was appointed as a director of the Corporation.

Mr. Meszaros has been involved in real estate sales, land acquisitions and developments and operating Avonlea Homes, a residential construction company in Lethbridge, Alberta. He sold his interest in Avonlea Homes in 2015.

For further information contact;

Poplar Creek Resources Inc.
Attention: Richard Edgar
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 616-5387
E-mail: redgarex@gmail.com

SOURCE: Poplar Creek Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/570862/Poplar-Creek-Resources-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-Director

