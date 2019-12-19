Qumulo File Storage Ranks #1 in Hybrid Cloud Storage Use Case in Gartner 2019 Critical Capabilities for Distributed File Systems Report

Latest Recognition Follows Qumulo Being Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the Second Year in a Row

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that the company’s acclaimed hybrid cloud file storage received the highest score in the “Hybrid Cloud Storage” use case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Distributed File Systems report published on November 13, 2019.

In the report, Gartner analysts’ Julia Palmer and Chandra Mukhyala noted that “The importance of storing and analyzing large-scale, unstructured file data is bringing distributed architectures to the forefront of IT infrastructure planning.”

“We designed Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage to provide customers with an unprecedented level of choice, freedom and flexibility,” said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. “Coming on the heels of Qumulo’s recent positioning as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, we believe this recognition further validates Qumulo’s position as a market leader and dedication to our customer’s success and delight.”

Qumulo provides cloud-native, enterprise-proven file storage with real-time visibility, scale, and control of file data that scales across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments. The simplicity of the Qumulo experience, from installation to upgrades and ongoing administration, allows users to focus on their data-driven businesses, rather than on managing their storage. Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, large video surveillance and security organizations, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world.

The Critical Capabilities report is a companion piece to Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, in which Qumulo was named a Leader for the second year in a row.

To download a complimentary copy of Gartner’s “Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage,” click here. For more information on Qumulo’s hybrid cloud storage and top Critical Capabilities ranking, read the latest Qumulo blog.

Sources: Gartner Critical Capabilities for Distributed File Systems, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyala, 13 November 2019 (ID: G00378945); and Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage,” Julia Palmer, Raj Bala, Chandra Mukhyala, September 30, 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics help save time and money while increasing performance. Built to scale across the data center and cloud, Qumulo’s software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo has completely redefined customer success by continuously delighting customers with new capabilities, 100 percent-usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

