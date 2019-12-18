Saviynt Joins the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), ranked in the top third of Inc. Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing US companies and a thought leader in converging Identity Governance and Cloud Privileged Access Management solutions, is pleased to announce it has joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) and will participate in forums and events in 2020.

“Saviynt is excited to join the IDSA, helping organizations mitigate risk and achieve their regulatory and compliance goals,” stated Nabeel Nizar, Saviynt’s Senior Vice-President of Products and Solutions. “Our Identity 3.0 vision drives innovation to help organizations attain greater visibility and near real-time security responsiveness through the holistic convergence of identity governance, application GRC, and privileged access management. Using automation and consistent enforcement of security and compliance objectives across multi-cloud, multi-channel and critical hybrid IT assets, we evolve Identity to support cloud-first and digital transformation initiatives.”

The IDSA, a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners, acts as an independent source of education and information on identity-centric security strategies. Saviynt brings to IDSA its expertise in developing a cloud-native industry-leading Identity Governance and Administration platform and the in-depth, user-centric understanding of Identity which helps organizations pro-actively address compliance and reduce risk through visibility and intelligent analytics.

“Our involvement with IDSA allows Saviynt to collaborate with alliance members to build smarter security, maximize identity, and drive great results for customers,” said Chris Gregory, Vice President of Channel Operations and Development, Saviynt. “IDSA is a perfect avenue for us to continue educating and building awareness for our converged IGA platform.”

“As our latest survey validates, organizations are dealing with an explosion of identities. Concern abounds that without strong IAM practices they face significant risk,” said Julie Smith, executive director of the Identity Defined Security Alliance. “I’m glad to welcome Saviynt to the Alliance, bringing a new voice to our efforts to help organizations not only with identity-centric technology strategies but also with closing the gap between identity and security teams.”

About Saviynt

Saviynt’s Identity 3.0 is the innovative, disruptive Identity Governance and Administration solution. We converge IGA, granular application access, cloud security and cloud privileged access into our Intelligent Identity Hub, where we draw the security perimeter at identity and ensure the principle of least privilege with usage analytics. We provide industry’s most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP / EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, MS Dynamics GP, PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Workday. Saviynt’s governance solution extends security for IaaS providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp and more. Saviynt has recently ranked number #1535 in the Inc 5000 list of America’s Fasting Growing Private Companies.

For more information about Saviynt and its solutions, please visit www.saviynt.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR Manager at sonia.awan@saviynt.com

Contacts

Sonia Awan



sonia.awan@saviynt.com

www.saviynt.com