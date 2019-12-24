The China General Chamber of Commerce Hosted The “Belt and Road” Import Opportunity Forum in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 / On December 23, the “Belt and Road” and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Import Opportunity Forum and Signing Ceremony of China (Shenzhen) International Import Fair were successfully held at Shangri-La Hotel, Futian District, Shenzhen! Also, the B2B wholesale platform for imported goods, www.allb2b.com, held an operation launching ceremony.

The event was jointly organized by the Organizing Committee of China (Shenzhen) International Import Fair, the China General Chamber of Commerce, and the Shenzhen Academy of the Belt and Road Initiative. Jiang Ming, president of the China General Chamber of Commerce, Qi Bing, consultant to the China Customs Brokers Association, Zhou Mingwu, the deputy director of the CBOSM, Dr. Zhang Dachun, an expert in corporate management of the General Administration of Customs, and Ma Baoxuan, executive chairman of the China (Shenzhen) International Import Fair, attended the ceremony and delivered speeches. Li Wufa, the founder of the Hong Kong Shopping Festival and the winner of Medal of Honor, HKSAR, Hua Tao, president of Shenzhen Retail Association, Li Gang, president of Shenzhen Food Importers & Exporters Association, Xie Xiaobiao, president of Shenzhen Association of Trade in Services, Francine, the General Manager of European Chamber in China’s South China Chapter, Eimitsu Morita, representative of International Organization for Science, Economy and Culture Collaboration in China, and trade representatives from Russia, Portugal, Serbia, Malaysia and other countries, nearly 300 people, attended the event.

The participants warmly discussed the Belt and Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area import opportunities and all agreed that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of the core areas supporting the Chinese economy and one of the starting points of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It is an important construction area of the “Belt and Road”, has the realistic foundation and potential to develop into a world-class city group, and will definitely become an important import and export base for China, and play an increasingly important role on the global economic stage.

The China (Shenzhen) International Import Fair is a large-scale commodity trade fair hosted by the China General Chamber of Commerce, guided by the CBOSM, and the CCPIT, and organized by the Shenzhen All World International Exhibition Co., Ltd. It is a centralized display platform for global imported consumer goods and the docking platform for buyers and international commodity information, which aims to promote China’s trade with other countries in the world and make Shenzhen an important base for imported goods in the world.

The exhibition is held once a year. The first China (Shenzhen) International Import Fair will be held at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center from March 24-27, 2020, with the theme of “Connecting the World, Make the Future Better”. It mainly exhibits daily consumer goods and food, which has 9 exhibition areas including food, beverages, cosmetics, household commodities, pet products, Shenzhen friendship city zone, cross-border e-commerce exhibition area, trade-in ancillary services and tourism culture exhibition. There will be more than 3,000 exhibitors from 60 countries to participate in this fair.

It is reported that in order to further encourage exporting enterprises of various countries to participate in or organize participation in the China (Shenzhen) International Import Fair, the organizing committee of SZIF is willing to provide various convenient conditions for foreign companies (including foreign language consultation, venue decoration, customs inspection, booth discounts and other services) to support overseas companies to come to Shenzhen to participate in this fair and develop business in China.

During the trade fair, there will also be held a great many professional forums, industry conferences, and buyers procurement matchmaking meetings. In addition, the 2020 China (Shenzhen) International Import Fair will combine the country’s first wholesale B2B imported goods website, www. allb2b.com to connect major malls and supermarket channels, implement online and offline members’ exclusive high-efficiency full-chain, one-stop procurement and transaction service platform to achieve seamless and precise docking of global brand suppliers and buyers, creating a representative of Shenzhen Internet + international exhibition + supply chain service import commodity trading model.

The holding of such an event in Shenzhen fully demonstrated the vitality of this city. Shenzhen fulfilled the important historical mission entrusted by the central government, vigorously promoting the responsibility of building an open economy, reflecting that Shenzhen is making efforts to give play to its advantages and using its own innovation vitality and economic influence to tell the story of Shenzhen well, serve the national strategy, and promote Shenzhen’s economic cooperation and exchanges with countries around the world in a wider range, wider fields, and at a higher level.

Economic globalization is an important engine of world economic growth. With a more open mindset and measures, China is pushing the global economy toward a more open, inclusive, balanced, and win-win direction. Chinese companies are working with companies from all countries to build a world economy of open cooperation, open innovation, and open sharing.

