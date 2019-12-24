These Are The Top 20 Entrepreneurs You Need To Pay Attention To in 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / This decade has been known for the rise of entrepreneurship, social media, technology, experts from all industries; including digital marketers, psychologists, real estate experts, and everything in between.

Today, more than ever, it is crucial that we identify the different variety of leaders the world of entrepreneurship has to offer.

This year, VIP Media Group put together an impressive list of what they consider to be some of the top entrepreneurs you need to pay attention to in 2020.

-Jason Stone

DATE OF BIRTH: December 5th, 1979.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @Millionaire_Mentor

Jason Stone is a serial entrepreneur with multiple seven-figure business ventures across various verticals of web and marketing. He is widely known by over 5 million people around the world on Instagram. Jason utilizes his experience and passion as a motivator, mentor, teacher, and social media influencer to help others create success. Jason Stone is an accomplished Senior Executive, Consultant, and Thought Leader with more than 20 years of success across the engineering, e-commerce, social media, internet, marketing, advertising, technology, automotive, blockchain, franchising, and health and wellness industries. He is an early stage startup tech investor/advisor to over a dozen companies. Leveraging extensive experience creating go-to-market strategies and viral marketing, he is a valuable advisor for an organization experiencing growth or launching new products. His broad areas of expertise include business development, mechanical engineering, global strategy, email marketing, digital marketing, automation, blockchain, organizational leadership, and growth hacking.

-Jose Zuniga

DATE OF BIRTH: December 13th, 1994.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @teachingmensfashion

Jose Zuniga is a Latino entrepreneur originally from Honduras who, at just 24 years old, has built an entire fashion empire for men. From over 7 million men collectively following him on social media to hear his advice, to selling thousands of his clothing items across the world, Jose’s success is an example of determination, grit, and hard work. Jose owns a basics clothing brand for men called ESNTLS. This brand sells basic pieces for men that fit well, are made with proprietary blends, and are sold at affordable prices. ESNTLS has been so successful that on launch day they sold over 1 million dollars of product in a single day and received over 600K of estimated traffic to the site. In addition, Jose’s Instagram account has become the world’s largest men’s lifestyle creator in the world on topics like style, fitness, dating, personal development, and grooming.

-Cory Jean

DATE OF BIRTH: January, 1971

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @coryjeansuccess

Cory Jean is the go-to consultant for companies on handling their most challenging and difficult financial situations. His solutions are anchored with innovative, structured and proven strategies. He has helped thousands of companies and individuals discover superior solutions that led them from the brink of financial collapse to true profit and sustainable growth. Cory wants to teach those who are truly motivated the same techniques, tools and strategies he used to save thousands of companies and to build his own businesses. Moreover, Cory takes the most pride in saving small and family-based businesses from the brink of collapse to amazing growth and success.

-John Malott

DATE OF BIRTH: August 31st, 1970.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @john.malott

John Malott is a serial entrepreneur who has earned over one billion dollars in global sales. However, he never got a high school diploma and since he was a teenager he had a drug problem. In fact, when he was 17 he had a heart attack as a result of consuming too much cocaine. These things held him back for a while, but when John decided to leave this behind, he was certain he could go out on his own and educate himself. He was not going to be defined by being a drug addict or a criminal. Today John is a serial entrepreneur who has diversified his business and is distancing himself from old labels, he describes himself as a world changer, collaboration expert and public speaker. John runs the 90 Day Run, an internet coaching program that is a cheat code to success in life and business. In addition, he is one of the co-founders of Build Your Empire (B.Y.E.), an event and media company focused on impacting the next generation of entrepreneurs.

-Mike Fallat

DATE OF BIRTH: August 10th, 1984.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @thedreamstarter

Mike Fallat believes that a book should make you stand out, turn heads and get people’s attention. Mike started his book publishing business when he realized the power of storytelling. Before this, Mike was part of the corporate life, which he hated. He always had thousands of ideas to improve different businesses, but his ideas were stifled at every turn. His dream life constituted doing what he wanted with who he wanted whenever he wanted, so he decided he was not going to work for someone else. Mike wrote his first book “Started From Zero“, which began selling quickly and led to the founding of Dream Starters Publishing, a publishing company that is built on speed. They streamline the ghostwriting process so that people can have their own book in 30 days. Furthermore, if people decide to only publish one chapter on their life that will be a part of a book collaboration with other influencers, they can have that in just 24 hours.

-Jesse DiLillo

DATE OF BIRTH: February 18th, 1991.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @investwithjsj

Jesse DiLillo is a Real Estate Investor and Business Owner. Jesse continues to improve his knowledge and expand his expertise in all aspects of real estate. Jesse has over 12 years of real estate knowledge and experience between his two Real Estate Investment Companies. With a B.S. in Business Management and Sustainable Entrepreneurship, Jesse continues to passionately pursue his business and real estate education, all while working on becoming a top professional in real estate investing. JSJ Sustainable Investments, LLC is based on a fusion of intense passion and continuous education. JSJ has developed a solid foundation of real estate knowledge, with the integrity to follow up on promises, and the ability to make successful deals happen.

-John Trautman

DATE OF BIRTH: July 8th, 1973.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @John_Trautman

John Trautman is the founder and CEO of the Real Estate Knowledge Institute (REKI). John Trautman has spent his entire adult life in real estate. Purchasing his first property at 23, he learned the process of flipping and real estate holding from the ground up. John is also an author, entrepreneur and longtime real estate investor, he is committed to inspiring and helping other aspiring real estate investors who have an interest in everything from home flipping to buying and selling rental properties to earn passive income through various real estate investments. REKI is the fulfillment of Trautman’s ambition to act as a credible and responsive expert who is available to mentor and counsel individuals about the fundamental rules of real estate investing in an intelligent and straight-forward manner.

-McDonald “Don” Worley

DATE OF BIRTH: October 1st, 1967.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @mcdonaldworleypc

Don Worley is an award winning trial attorney with clients all across the country. For more than 20 years, he has represented real people who have been injured by the negligence of others. Don currently represents thousands of clients across the country who were injured by the side effects of dangerous pharmaceuticals and medical devices which were known by the companies who make them but were not disclosed to the client. Don was trained as an actor and was a standup comedian for many years. This background and training helped Don become a successful trial lawyer who is comfortable in the courtroom before a jury. Don now has offices in Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City and Washington D.C, and has earned the trust of attorneys across the country to refer clients, including their friends and family members.

-Joshua Klapow

DATE OF BIRTH: June 1st, 1968.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @drjoshk

Joshua Klapow is a licensed clinical psychologist, a performance coach and the Chief Behavioral Scientist for ChipRewards, a health engagement technology company. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor of Public Health at The University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dr. Klapow is the author of more than 100 professional articles, abstracts, and book chapters in the area of behavioral medicine and health psychology. Dr. Klapow is also the author of “Living SMART: Lifestyle Change Made Simple” a consumer focused book on lifestyle change.

Dr. Klapow works extensively with individuals and organizations in the area of performance optimization. His work focuses on leveraging behavioral science strategies to help both individuals and organizations achieve strategic goals. From job performance to performance indicator maximization to overall well being, Dr. Klapow works with individuals and organizations nationwide to help bring the power of behavioral science to human performance.

In addition to his corporate and individual work, Dr. Klapow works extensively with media outlets as a trusted Psychological Correspondent. He routinely provides expert commentary in the role of psychological, behavioral and social factors across a broad range of news topics. Dr. Klapow brings psychological insights to topics including health and well-being, mental health, sports, politics, crisis and disaster, parenting, relationships and more.

-Bobby Kim

DATE OF BIRTH: November 24th, 1982.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @officialbobbykim

Bobby Kim is a Michigan native, whose family originally came from South Korea, and runs one of America’s biggest credit restoration companies across the country. Before getting into the world of credit, Bobby was very involved within the world of sales, dedicating over 80 hours a week working for an indoor air and water quality company during a period of over 10 years. It was there that Mr. Kim learned the sales skills that he still uses today. After enduring a divorce in 2016, Mr. Kim’s credit took a big dip — it was there — through his challenging times with bad credit, that he began to understand the importance of credit and how it can make or break someone’s life. It was during these challenging times that Bobby began to realize that one of his true life callings is to ensure people have the financial freedom to realize their dreams, which is what he has been doing ever since.

-Brian Breach

DATE OF BIRTH: November 15th, 1980.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @brianbreach

Brian Breach is a creator, entertainer, entrepreneur, recent Ted Talk speaker and a social media influencer. His journey started off in the world of music where he spent a decade performing and opening for some of the biggest names in hip hop, as well as having his song air nationally as the intro to a TV show for 3 years. In the process of making music he was able to co-found GTPS independent label and a highly successful hip hop blog getthatpaperson.com. Brian then also created Sikey Clothing and co-founded GTPS printing. Eventually, he stepped away from music and made a name for himself in the world of viral videos and sketch comedy. Brian plans to continue making his mark on earth while empowering others through motivational and positive content. He has also recently started working to launch his own TV show called America’s Gone Viral with his partner in the endeavor Christine Curran the current host of Dining Divas. It will be the first ever viral competition show for content creators and it will be launched in 2020.

-Chris Diaz

DATE OF BIRTH: October 28th, 1993.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @itschrisdiaz

Chris Diaz got his bachelor’s degree in 2016 and then got experience working sales for the most luxurious car dealership in Miami, FL and in a banking position at J.P Morgan Chase. He then saw the opportunity in the digital marketing space so he decided to invest into courses, mentors, books, and materials that would teach him how to grow his social presence. Chris then started his own agency, pursued his passion, and is now fulfilling his life’s purpose. Chris is a consultant, marketing expert, and CEO of Chris Diaz Agency. He is well known for his innate ability to revolutionize the way a brand is seen. He provides digital consulting for 6-7 figure entrepreneurs and elite businesses looking to grow their social presence and scale beyond their current standing. He also runs a 100M+ digital network filled with artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, influencers, and more which he leverages to drive more traffic to his clients businesses.

-Jason Stewart

DATE OF BIRTH: ​April 8th, 1993.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: ​@qbstew

Jason Stewart went to college as a potential football superstar. He thought football was the only way he was going to make it until he found entrepreneurship. For his first business he decided to blend the two things he loved most: faith and football. This gave birth to G2G (Glory 2 God). He would go on to design for Odell Beckham Jr, Von Miller, Larry Fitzgerald, Mark Ingram Jr, Lamar Jackson, and many others. After college, Jason was depressed with low hopes of working in what he wanted, instead working early morning or midnight shifts at his stocking shelf job. This changed when he decided to start Forex Trading. Fast forward two years later to Nov. 2019, he is one of the most talked about FX Traders in the world. Jason now has five businesses generating revenue monthly from his laptop.

-Donta Lewis

DATE OF BIRTH: April 15th, 1994.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @Impact__Don

Donta Lewis grew up in the city of Philadelphia and did not come from a lot of money or wealth. After high school he was accepted and then attended and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania but did not get any scholarships so was forced to pay school tuition out of pocket. He soon started to notice how the majority of his friends who were graduating were moving back home with family and were unemployed. This motivated him to drop out of school to save money and join the workforce full time. For two years he was in corporate America, until he started studying how to trade forex manually and started to struggle with it. Addressing those struggles, he created a company called iMPACT; an acronym for “I Make Profit a Common Thing”. Their goal is to connect people who are looking for opportunities to make additional income with proven innovative vehicles to do so! They now have 2,000 clients in over 40 countries and bring about 250K in sales monthly.

-Brandon Groce

DATE OF BIRTH: September 8th, 1993.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @brand0ngr0ce

Brandon Groce is a college dropout out turned Designer & Digital Strategist. He uses Design & Social media to create sales funnels & gain massive attention for brands such as Adobe, Disney, Dannon, Hilton, and LG. Over the past year, Brandon Groce has focused on helping other creative entrepreneurs grow their personal brands and gain attention because great creatives deserve attention. Mr. Groce offers 1-on-1 and group coaching for creatives and individuals who want to build/grow a brand online and gain the attention their craft deserves. Brandon also runs his podcast Design Huddle with co-host Ryan Warrender.

-Miles Ambrose Bank

DATE OF BIRTH: June 29th, 2000.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @MilesBanks.ig

When Miles Bank was 11, he had a vision of building a parent friendly GPS mapping system for the iPhone. It was called I-Track. While the app was not an instant success, it did create the foundational knowledge on which his current company, Learn Elite, is built. As an 11 year old, Miles set up a partnership with a developer in China and worked through multiple iterations of a detailed design. Through this experience he gained an appreciation for having a vision, sharing that vision with a team and creating the detailed plans to bring that vision to life. Fast forward seven years and he is now the CEO of a company on the precipice of going nova. Within a short period of time, Learn Elite has begun its quest to transform how people educate themselves utilizing the knowledge and experience of elite educators, and their millions of followers to influence. They have developed courses with the likes of world renowned bodybuilders, and are extremely excited for their newest launch, the first ever TIK TOK educational platform, taught by TIK TOK SUPERSTAR, Trevor Bell. Miles’ mission is to shape a whole new learning experience to those who have rejected or doubt the value of traditional learning, and lead them on a new path.

-Andrew Goligowski

DATE OF BIRTH: February 2nd, 1983.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @andrewgoligowski

Andrew Goligowski was a K9 handler in an Air Force Base in North Dakota. There he met his business partner Aaron Christensen. After serving in their duty locations, Andrew retired in 2013 when Aaron contacted him to work together in Aaron’s dad’s Automotive Repair business. Andrew had a degree in Business Science and soon after became the Chief Operations Officer of the Automotive Repair business in 2015. They soon after started Double Lincoln Enterprise so they could help people on many different levels other than automotive repair. They specialize in coaching and consulting people of all walks of life and business. They have a proven track record of being able to solve many personal and professional problems that people have. They have taken the skills that they have developed over their long history in the United States Military and in the private business sector and transformed them into Double Lincoln Enterprise.

-Aaron Christensen

DATE OF BIRTH: December 27th, 1983.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @aaron_christensen1

Aaron Christensen was an in-flight refuel (boom operator) on the KC-135 refueling aircraft stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota when he met his current business partner Andrew Goligoski. They both thought alike and always had a positive attitude, they discussed dreams of “making it” in their 20’s, and after they both served and retired, Aaron started working with his dad in the automotive repair business. Aaron and his brother soon bought the business from his parents and called Andrew to join him in this venture. After a while, they started specializing in coaching and consulting people of all walks of life and business through Double Lincoln Enterprise. Together have a proven track record of being able to solve many personal and professional problems that people have. Aaron also takes pride in Christensen Automotive abilities to give back to the communities through various donations.

-Kimo Thomas

DATE OF BIRTH: September 25th, 1983.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @kimorthomas

Kimo Thomas runs a very successful Credit Repair business and has helped hundreds across all 50 states improve their credit, he’s also focused on growing and mentoring Individuals in business and showing them how they too can start their own credit business. He also hosts weekly credit seminar, free of charge, in Brooklyn, NY, as well as in all New York districts where people can participate and be educated about the Power. The immigrant entrepreneur is the perfect example of what it means to work hard, persist, and never give up in the process.

-Ken Conklin

DATE OF BIRTH: May 15th, 1997.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @thekenconklin

Ken Conklin founded his consulting company, Gravel to Castle Accelerator, at age 19. Since its creation the company has been recognized by Forbes and has served hundreds of clients (some worth up to $100M) in over a dozen industries. Ken’s expertise in turning 6 and 7 figure businesses into predictable and scalable selling machines by implementing a specific 7-step framework, has led to his massive success. Ken frequently speaks at events throughout the United States to teach audiences what they can do to grow their businesses quickly. Having seen what can happen when you simply focus on developing a skill set that others truly need rather than focusing on fitting into the traditional education system of just getting a degree because it’s what most people say you need, Ken feels it is his obligation to help set the tone for the next generation. Through his various online social channels, he puts out content that helps people build up their professional skill sets and create a system around to sell it to those who need their help.

