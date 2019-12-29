Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Make an Impact in 2020

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2019 / Entrepreneurs often start a business when they believe they have a service that will genuinely make an impact on someone’s life. At Next Level Brand, co-founders Tyce Escalante and Johnny Medina both shared a vision in helping remarkable individuals share their stories and be heard. So we created Next Level Brand to find the most successful business owners and entrepreneurs and do just that.

Omar Hassam – Founder and CEO of Influencer School

He’s excited about creating a massive impact in 2020! His mission is to personally mentor 108 transformational coaches to help them take their work online, and build a personal brand that generates high ticket coaching clients every month consistently. It’s all about leveraging an individual’s Business DNA to build their brand’s presence so that they can transform themselves into a highly paid expert online. He will also place a significant emphasis on helping them systematize their online marketing and delivery so that they can scale up and create a movement around their work with his formula.

David Phan – Founder and CEO of Phaners

He has helped build multiple 6-7 figure businesses worldwide with digital marketing and is now on a mission to impact more people with an upcoming social media course. In his course, he will be sharing his knowledge on how to grow a strong online presence and then monetize it regardless of which niche you are in.

Kev King Kouyoumijan – CEO of World Tech Toys

World Tech Toys for 2020 is going after Major Licenses such as Transformers, Power Rangers, Paw Patrol, TMNT, Spongebob, and more. We are also doing collaborations with Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Many more in the works. With World Tech Toys being one of the brands Big Box retailers support, we are very excited for the year 2020 and being able to bring smiles to millions of kids around the world.

Arman Sadeghi – Founder and CEO of Titanium Marketing

With his award-winning digital marketing agency, Arman and his team are ready to have their most significant growth year ever! In 2020, He’s laser-focused on consistently innovating in digital marketing and helping his clients continue to dominate online. His goal is to become the largest marketing agency in California by the end of the year. To make that happen, He’s working with my team to provide massive value for every client. Considering that 85% of our business comes from referrals, they are focused on delivering even more over-the-top customer service for every client.

Jacob Sapochnick – Attorney at Sapochnick Law Firm

Our law firm is taking immigration law to the next level. We focus on helping entrepreneurs move to the United States and create amazing opportunities for growth and innovation. We also page the way for US employers that want to bring the best and the brightest to help them grow. We are innovators within the immigration law industry. We are excited to offer a co-working space so we can have a place for businesses to collaborate and scale. Our members will thrive because they have the support they need, and the goal is to expand nationwide. Meanwhile, Jacob will continue to use social media and build influence across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to spread the love for people, travel, and world unity. The more people stay connected and learn from each, the better world it will be.

Ricky Andrade – Founder and CEO of Market Masters Academy

For the past two years, Ricky has been perfecting an auto trading software designed to use Artificial Intelligence to place winning trades over and over again. Well, in November, He finally got his winning product, and he plans to use it to make many people (including himself) very rich. Ricky’s bot has $10,000+ days, and he intends to use it to take 2020 by storm.

Shaan Parvaga – Founder and COO of The DropShipperz

With his automated Amazon dropshipping service company, he plans on helping thousands create a hands-free income. 2020 will be a big year for Shaan as he and his team have put together an event ‘Unify.’ They plan on showing the world multiple opportunities to help them leave their current jobs or enhance their current lifestyle. With their entrepreneur label company “E Label” where they plan on helping entrepreneurs and major influencers that are experts at their niche to maximize their reach and profits. Even with all those projects and businesses underway, he plans on growing his social media platform and utilizing it to reach millions of people to spread positivity and show people that it doesn’t matter where you come from in life, you can make anything of yourself. To change the education system to have kids follow their dreams and not just a curriculum.

Jacob Zetino – Founder and CEO of Dapper Penguin

Jacob firmly believes as an entrepreneur, producer, or leader, the thoughts you have each day matter. Thinking is where the process of launching your next business begins, and your mind is where you can work through different scenarios before you invest time and money. As the CEO of the award-winning Dapper Penguin, he watched the streaming platform wars continue with the likes of Apple+, Disney+, and of course, Netflix, so he and his team are strategically positioning themselves to create a new outlet for filmmakers with their new channel “The Artist Collective.” Even within their industry of entertainment, just like stocks or cryptocurrencies are watched for trends, he believes his industry is not as volatile as one might think. You always have to change the game and stay the course!

Tony Martinez – CEO of Success is The Movement

Tony plans on creating a more significant impact in 2020 by continuing to educate himself on today’s market as well as understanding the new consumer behavior trends to help his clients as best as he can. I plan on doing continues applied market studies to deliver even more real and relevant value to my clients. He feels this will then attract more people to do business with him as a consultant, and also get more people to attend his seminars. The more people he has attending his seminars, the more that his platform (Fearless Sales and entrepreneurship seminar) will be able to donate to local cancer foundations. The way they have done in every event over the last five years, however, at a larger scale.

Isaiah Swift – Author and TEDx Speaker

It’s been two years since he’s published his first book, “Unlock Your Greatness,” 8 ways to be successful in High School and Beyond. He didn’t anticipate how many intangible benefits there were to publish a book. Surprisingly, so many people from different ages have walked up to Isaiah and told him that after reading his book, they gained more wisdom, perspective, and motivation and that they resonated with his book because of its timeless message. Isaiah’s goal in 2020 is to scale this impact by implementing the book into middle and high school curriculums across the country so that students can take the principles that he shared and apply them in the real world.

