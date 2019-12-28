Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2019 / As 2020 closes in we are giving way to a new decade. This past one (2000-2019) is known for incredible advances, not only within technology, start-ups and beyond, but also by the amount of female business power and creativity that has emerged in the last decade.

From female presidents, CEOs of companies, to female entrepreneurs all across the world, it is women who will define what the next year and the rest of the new decade will be like.

This year, VIP Media Group put together a list of what they consider to be some of the top female entrepreneurs to watch in 2020.

So who are they?

– Cristi Stone

Date of Birth: May 6th, 1990.

Instagram Username: @CRISTI__STONE

Cristi Stone is a recognized life coach and mentor to women, wife of the famous millionaire mentor and entrepreneur Jason Stone (@JASON__STONE), and the mother of 2 children (Jaden and Brielle Stone). Cristi teaches women how to gain confidence through empowerment, manifestation and using the law of attraction. She is a top leader in a billion dollar direct selling company Monat and helps women create new income streams as beauty influencers and more.

– Tiffany Mai

Date of Birth: October 25th, 1985.

Instagram Username: @TIFFANYMAII

Tiffany Mai a serial entrepreneur, best selling author, and philanthropist. A Vietnamese American, Tiffani has been heavily involved in the insurance, and healthy foods industry. From her first clothing company, a successful insurance company, to her now newly published best seller, Sexy Foods: Exotic recipes for food, love and life, Tiffany can be seen traveling around the world sharing her message (and cooking) of hope, motivation, and hard work.

– Madison Rose Dalmaso

Date of Birth: June 13th, 1996.

Instagram Username: @MADISONDALMASO

Madison Rose Dalmaso is the founder of the Dream Again Movement, partner at Matrix Success Network, and amongst Bob Proctor’s top global consultant. The respected personal development coach, along her father, Brian Dalmaso, have been helping hundreds of clients achieve success and reach their greatest potential. An expert on the law of attraction, Madison Rose Dalmaso, is a female powerhouse in her own right.

– Amy Torres

Date of Birth: March 18th, 1990.

Instagram Username: @ITSLITERALLYAMY

Amy Torres is Latina powerhouse, entrepreneur, social advocate, and founder of Vibe Events Miami, an events organizer company with the goal of bringing together brands, bloggers, artists, musicians and other creatives in Miami, Florida. With a background in social work, Amy also focuses on promoting inclusion and looking to advance the rights of people with disabilities.

– Gabriela Berrospi

Date of Birth: September 2nd, 1990.

Instagram Username: @GABYWALLSTREET

Gabriela Berrospi, also known as Gaby Wall Street, is the founder of Latino Wall Street, a movement to empower the Latino community, especially Latina women by giving them the tools and education necessary to achieve Financial Freedom. Thanks to her teachings, thousands within the Latino community have been able to trade within the stock markets, to obtain financial freedom. Originally from Peru, this powerful Latina can be seen traveling across The United States and Latin America giving conferences on the power of Wall Street and how Latinos can generate income from the stock market by trading from home.

– Christine Curran

Date of Birth: December 28th, 1984.

Instagram Username: @CHRISTINECURRAN

Christine Curran is a powerful entertainer and entrepreneur. Her company, Ft Liquordale Entertainment, is the parent company to her current project “Dining Divas TV“, a lifestyle show that features the hottest places to dine and drink in South Florida. From hosting for Playboy TV, Florida Cycling News, International Print, Harley Davidson, Christine has been an important powerful player within the entertainment industry in South Florida. In 2020, she plans on launching a TV show called America’s Gone Viral, the first ever viral competition show for content creators, with her partner Brian Breach.

– Adieny Nunez

Date of Birth: February 10th, 1991.

Instagram Username: @ADIENYNUNEZ

Adieny Nunez is a self-taught abstract artist, author, entrepreneur, and founder of Golden Vibes, a message-driven life-style brand, which unites her love abstract art with empowering messages on both clothing and footwear. Her designs and products have been used by powerful celebrities such as global “Despacito” singing sensation Luis Fonsi, singers Chiquis Rivera, Prince Royce and critically-acclaimed Latin boy-band CNCO as well as “Food God” and PR titan Jonathan Cheban and many more. Adieny has worked with some of today’s biggest brands such as PUMA, BMW, Spotify and Neutrogena. Aside from her love for art, Adieny is the author of a self-help book titled, “The Art of Words”, a daily affirmation guide.

– DJ Hannah

Date of Birth: November 21st, 1990.

Instagram Username: @DJHANNAH_

Hannah Gonzalez, also known as DJ Hannah, began her musical career at the age of 15. From mixing live tracks, loops and acapellas, Hannah’s musical talents have allowed her to play her music all across Latin America and The United States. Currently, the influencer and entrepreneur is working on her first album, which is set to release in 2020.

– Christina Hammoud

Date of Birth: October, 17, 1991.

Instagram Username: @CHRISTINAHAMMOUD

Christina Hammoud is an entertainment reporter, actress, and influencer. She’s also a former professional dancer for Latin TV Networks. Born in Miami Beach, with Mexican, Lebanese, and Egyptian Roots, the Latina and Middle Eastern Influencer, can be seen sharing her experiences about her travels, lifestyle, food, and much more on her website. In 2020, Christina plans to launch her podcast show, where she will share her personal experiences, life behind the cameras, and stories from all walks of life.

– Maria Brown

Date of Birth: April 16th, 1971.

Instagram Username: @IM_MARIA_BROWN_OFFICIAL

A serial entrepreneur, investor, and business consultant, Maria Brown is the definition of hard work and determination. CEO of Brown Consulting, Maria Brown has used her life’s biggest challenges and struggles as a force to inspire others to accomplish their dreams. An avid traveler and lover of life, Maria looks forward to continuing to run her multiple successful businesses and inspire others to do the same in 2020 and beyond.

