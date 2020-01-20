Former Turner Sports COO Matt Hong to Join Liquefy Advisory Board

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Liquefy today announced that Matt Hong, former Chief Operating Officer of leading US sports media company Turner Sports, will be joining the FinTech company as the inaugural member of its new advisory board. Well-established in the real estate industry for its platform that facilitates blockchain tokenization of assets, Liquefy will tap Hong to bring his extensive experience in the sports industry to advise Liquefy on its expansion toward the tokenization of sports-related assets. Adding sports to its current portfolio furthers the company’s mission to democratize investment by enabling fractionalized ownership, lowering the entry cost, and bringing portfolio rebalancing flexibility to investment in previously illiquid assets.





“I’m thrilled to join the advisory board of Liquefy and help the company establish a beachhead in the sports marketplace,” said Matt Hong. “Applications of blockchain technology are increasing exponentially, and Liquefy is a leader in tokenization in the real estate space. Applying the innovative Liquefy platform to the sports industry will open doors for fans, new investors and owners of IP that were previously unavailable or illiquid.”

In his previous role as COO of Turner Sports, Hong was a leading figure in Turner’s league partnerships and rights deals with the NBA, NCAA, MLB, UEFA, the PGA of America, NASCAR, and the PGA TOUR. Also during his time with Turner, Hong led the acquisition of Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for millennial and Gen Z sports fans, and served on the board of directors of iStreamPlanet, WarnerMedia’s industry-leading OTT streaming platform.

“Matt is an exceptional leader and strategic thinker, and it is an absolute pleasure to have him on board,” said Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy. “He brings a wealth of knowledge in the sports industry and a different edge to our team. What a way to kick-start the new decade.”

Liquefy is a FinTech platform that enables the issuance of tokenized securities backed by real assets to bring in a new world of accessible investment. Since the company was founded in 2018, Liquefy has built up significant traction, establishing landmark use cases in real estate tokenization. In the new decade, the Liquefy team will apply their expertise in blockchain and tokenization to explore innovative business models for the world of sports.

