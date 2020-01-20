Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor, Pipeline Review, H2 2019 – Amgen Inc, Seagull Labs Pvt Ltd & Cold Genesys Inc – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor – Pipeline Review, H2 2019” drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Summary

According to the recently published report ‘Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor – Pipeline Review, H2 2019’; Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) pipeline Target constitutes close to 25 molecules. Out of which approximately 23 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) is a glycoprotein secreted by macrophages, T cells, mast cells, NK cells, endothelial cells and fibroblasts. It stimulates the growth and differentiation of hematopoietic precursor cells from various lineages, including granulocytes, macrophages, eosinophils and erythrocytes.

The report ‘Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor – Pipeline Review, H2 2019’ outlays comprehensive information on the Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 10, 4, 6 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Phase II and Preclinical stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2)

The report reviews Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news and deals related to Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to buy

Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2)

Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) development landscape

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Report Coverage

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Overview

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Therapeutics Development

Products under Development by Stage of Development

Products under Development by Therapy Area

Products under Development by Indication

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Abhelix LLC

Aduro BioTech Inc

Amgen Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp

Cold Genesys Inc

Cytonus Therapeutics Inc

Epeius Biotechnologies Corp

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Humabs BioMed SA

Humanigen Inc

I-Mab Biopharma Co Ltd

Izana Bioscience Ltd

Morphotek Inc

Seagull Labs (I) Pvt Ltd

Sillajen Biotherapeutics

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Drug Profiles

Bria-IMT – Drug Profile

Bria-OTS – Drug Profile

BT-001 – Drug Profile

CG-0070 – Drug Profile

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Dormant Products

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Discontinued Products

Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Product Development Milestones

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d73fgn

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900