Miller City-New Cleveland School Replaces Rubber Tire Mulch with Jelly Bean Safety Playground Surface

MILLER CITY, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InclusivePlay–Miller City-New Cleveland Local School recently installed five truckloads of Jelly Bean Rubber Mulch to replace rubber tire mulch.

The 11,500 square foot job started with a referral from the PTO, and moved quickly from there.

“The ordering and delivery could not have gone more smoothly for the school. The communication was terrific and allowed our maintenance staff to properly assist with the offloading upon delivery,” explains Kerry Johnson, Superintendent and High School Principal for Miller City-New Cleveland Local School.

Over 20 community volunteers assisted in the installation which took five hours to complete.

How was non-toxic playground mulch Jelly Bean received by the most important contingent at the school? “The kids love the new surface,” explains Johnson.

“We were thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to resurface an excellent, child-centered, community pillar like Miller City-New Cleveland School,” notes Jelly Bean CEO Nic Campesi.

Now that Jelly Bean is on the playground Superintendent and Principal Kerry Johnson remains impressed: “We really like the Jelly Bean Rubber Mulch product. We feel good about the safety it provides our kids and also about the long-term with regards to maintenance and upkeep. This really was the best way to go for our resurfacing needs.”

About Miller City-New Cleveland School

The mission of Miller City-New Cleveland School is to establish and to improve the basic skills of all children. Existing to provide an environment that creates positive experiences that contribute to each child’s self-worth. Operating since August 2003, the school is a K-12 facility.

About Jelly Bean Rubber Mulch

Jelly Bean is a sterile 100 percent latex and wire free pre-consumer virgin rubber mulch product. Containing no such toxins or harmful VOC’s as tire mulch. The product is odorless and completely free of contaminants. Jelly Bean does not hold heat. The product offers an industry-best safety fall rating exceeding CPSC guidelines.

