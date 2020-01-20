Superoxide Dismutase – Pipeline Review, H2 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Summary
Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) pipeline Target constitutes close to 19 molecules. Out of which approximately 15 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The latest report Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] – Pipeline Review, H2 2019, outlays comprehensive information on the Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Superoxide dismutase (SOD) is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) which prevents damage to tissues. Superoxide dismutase is used for treating pain and swelling (inflammation) caused by osteoarthritis, sports injuries, and rheumatoid arthritis, a kidney condition called interstitial cystitis, gout, poisoning caused by a weed-killer called paraquat, cancer, and lung problems in newborns. The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 3, 1, 9 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3 and 1 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System and Genetic Disorders which include indications Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Parkinson’s Disease and Wilson Disease.
Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Driven by data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1)
- The report reviews Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics
Reasons to buy
- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1)
- Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing
- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic
- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) development landscape
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Report Coverage
- Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Overview
- Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Therapeutics Development
- Products under Development by Stage of Development
- Products under Development by Therapy Area
- Products under Development by Indication
- Products under Development by Companies
- Products under Development by Universities/Institutes
- Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Mechanism of Action
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- AL-S Pharma AG
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Apic Bio Inc
- AveXis Inc
- Biogen Inc
- Collaborative Medicinal Development LLC
- Priavoid GmbH
- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc
- Thera Neuropharma Inc
- Trucode Gene Repair Inc
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc
- Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Drug Profiles
- Antisense RNAi Oligonucleotides to Inhibit Superoxide Dismutase for CNS Disorders – Drug Profile
- AP-101 – Drug Profile
- APB-102 – Drug Profile
- AVXS-301 – Drug Profile
- Monoclonal Antibody to Inhibit SOD1 for Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile
- Oligonucleotides to Activate SOD1 for Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile
- PMN-110 – Drug Profile
- PMN-120 – Drug Profile
- PMN-130 – Drug Profile
- RNAi Gene Therapy to Inhibit SOD1 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile
- Small Molecule to Activate SOD-1 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease – Drug Profile
- Small Molecule to Inhibit Superoxide Dismutase 1 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile
- Synthetic Peptide to Inhibit SOD1 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile
- TDI-186 – Drug Profile
- THN-1 – Drug Profile
- tiomolibdate choline – Drug Profile
- tofersen sodium – Drug Profile
- VYSOD-101 – Drug Profile
- VYSOD-102 – Drug Profile
- Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Dormant Products
- Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Product
