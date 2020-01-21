Absolute Declares Quarterly Dividend

3 hours ago Staff

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute (TSX: ABT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2020.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

About Absolute

Absolute provides visibility and resilience for every endpoint with self-healing endpoint security and always-connected IT asset management to protect devices, data, applications, and users — on and off the corporate network. Bridging the gap between security and IT operations, only Absolute gives enterprises visibility they can act on to protect every endpoint, remediate vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance in the face of insider and external threats. Absolute’s patented Persistence technology is already embedded in the firmware of PC and mobile devices and trusted by over 12,000 customers worldwide. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn here and on Twitter here.

©2020 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

Contacts

Media and Analyst Relations
pr@absolute.com or 781-966-4167

Investor Relations
ir@absolute.com or 212-868-6760

