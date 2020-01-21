Arizona Technology Council Applauds STEM Investments in Governor Ducey’s Executive Budget

Governor Ducey’s FY 2021 Proposal Calls for Spending on Education Through Workforce Training and Arizona’s Rural Community Colleges

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Arizona Technology Council applauds Governor Doug Ducey on his proposed FY 2021 executive budget, especially with its emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The governor’s executive budget plan totals nearly $12.5 billion. The proposal includes roughly 6% in additional spending over the budget enacted last year, nearly half of which is earmarked for education. With the final installment of the 20X2020 teacher pay raise and the complete restoration of the additional assistance, Governor Ducey continues his commitment to Education. Additionally, the focus on STEM funding, especially in Rural Arizona, is the type of investment that will keep the state’s economy strong and cement why Arizona is such a great place to live and work.

Below are some of the STEM and technology focused proposals from Governor Ducey’s budget proposal:

$35 million to a “New Economy” initiative to support Arizona’s workforce

$10 million for Governor’s research and grants matching funds as a part of the “New Economy” initiative

$11 million in restorations to STEM and Workforce Programs in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal community colleges

$6 million to rural community college districts to meet the demand for career and technical programs

$4 million to expand the Arizona Advanced Technology Corridor

$10 million to triple state’s investment in Rural Broadband Grants

This type of investment will help support Arizona’s growing technology industry and prepare our workforce for the jobs our tech companies need.

“With Arizona’s technology sector growing at a pace 40% faster than the rest of the nation, we are increasingly pleased with the Governor’s leadership in investing in K12, higher education and specifically in STEM,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “The Council is advocating for STEM ecosystem investment and cultivation as one of its 2020 legislative priorities, and we look forward to working with the Governor on making our vision a reality.”

From the Office of the Governor and the U.S. Congress to legislative committee rooms and city halls across the state, the Council serves as the voice advocating for a technology-based, pro-growth, business-focused agenda.

The Council recently released its 2020 Public Policy Guide designed to inform the Governor, the Legislature, Arizona’s Congressional delegation and the Council’s more than 850 member companies along with the wider technology community of the organization’s advocacy activities, principles and positions. It also aims to help elected officials at all levels of government as they craft policies affecting Arizona’s economy and technology sector for years to come.

