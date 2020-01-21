EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Best Buy Co., Inc. – BBY

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 17, 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported that Best Buy’s board is investigating allegations that Best Buy’s Chief Executive Officer, Corie Barry, had an inappropriate relationship with a former executive for years.

The firm’s investigation concerns whether Best Buy’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged Best Buy, and/or committed abuses of control as a result of the foregoing.

