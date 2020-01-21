Ryder Recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility Leadership by Newsweek

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, has been named by Newsweek to its inaugural list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2020 for its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility related to the environment, social causes, and corporate governance (ESG).





“Ryder is fully committed to ensuring responsible business practices that align with our values and the values of our customers so it’s rewarding when respected organizations recognize our CSR progress leadership,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder Chairman and CEO. “From reducing our carbon footprint by providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to fostering diversity and inclusion at all levels, we’re always striving to do better for our customers, our employees, the environment, and the communities in which we operate. This first-ever recognition by Newsweek affirms the results we’ve accomplished thus far, and we will continue to strive forward and explore new ways to be a better neighbor and corporate partner where our nearly 40,000 employees live and work.”

To select America’s Most Responsible Companies, Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to conduct a deep analysis consisting of an independent survey among 6,500 U.S. citizens and research based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPI) derived from Corporate Annual Reports, CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports. The KPIs focused on company performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance areas; the survey measured perception of a company’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

From a universe of 2,000 public companies, Ryder ultimately ranked No. 228 on Newsweek’s list of 300 winners. The full list of ranked companies can be found at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2020.

“Our list of America’s Most Responsible Companies highlights the firms that are best when it comes to doing good,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief. “Congratulations to everyone at Ryder for earning this recognition.”

More information about Ryder’s CSR efforts can be found at www.RyderCSR.com. The report outlines Ryder’s sustainability and significant accomplishments as they relate to trust, collaboration and safety, and innovation, and expertise.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes weekly English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian and Spanish.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Jonathan Mayor



(305) 500-3161



Jonathan_C_Mayor@Ryder.com

Amy Federman



(305) 500-4989



AFederman@Ryder.com