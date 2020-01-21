Urban Edge Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today the tax treatment of the 2019 dividend distributions on shares of its common stock.

The federal income tax characteristics of the 2019 distributions paid with respect to Urban Edge Properties common stock (CUSIP #91704F104 and traded under ticker symbol UE) are as follows:

Distribution Type – Per share Record



Date Payment



Date Distribution



Amount



per share Ordinary Taxable



Income(1) Long Term



Capital Gains(2) Return of



Capital 3/15/2019 3/29/2019 $0.22 $0.18 $0.04 $0.00 6/14/2019 6/28/2019 $0.22 $0.18 $0.04 $0.00 9/13/2019 9/30/2019 $0.22 $0.18 $0.04 $0.00 12/16/2019 12/31/2019 $0.22 $0.19 $0.03 $0.00 2019 Totals $0.88 $0.73 $0.15 $0.00

(1) The 2019 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A. (2) Of the $0.15 amount reported as long-term capital gains, the amount that is unrecaptured 1250 gain is $0.02.

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of Urban Edge’s 2019 dividends.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 79 properties totaling 15.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

