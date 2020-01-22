100 Thieves Opens State-of-the-Art 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, the Largest Esports Team Facility in the US

The First-of-its-Kind Compound Houses Facilities for Esports Training, Apparel Design & Retail, Entertainment Production, and Business Headquarters, All Under One Roof

100 Thieves and Cash App Have Forged Most Comprehensive Sponsorship Deal in Esports History

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–100 Thieves, the premium lifestyle brand and gaming organization, has officially unveiled its new one-of-a-kind headquarters, dubbed the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound. At 15,000 square feet in the heart of Los Angeles, the opening of the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound marks the launch of the biggest esports team facility in the US. The space also sets a new benchmark for a dream esports headquarters, including spaces for esports training, video game livestream broadcasting, content production, fashion design, and a retail storefront for the brand’s upcoming apparel drops.

“The 100 Thieves Cash App Compound is the product of our vision to build a new category of company – a lifestyle brand born from gaming,” said Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves. “Los Angeles is the epicenter of esports, entertainment, and fashion, which are the three pillars we founded the company upon, so this is the perfect home for innovating on what an esports organization and lifestyle brand can be. I can’t wait for our fans to experience the Compound.”

Founded by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag in November 2017 to reflect his passions in esports, entertainment, and fashion, 100 Thieves is the fastest growing brand born from gaming & esports today. Located in Culver City, in a budding industrial area for creative and innovative companies including Nike LA and Beats Electronics, the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound is a showpiece of the media, fashion, and tech startups bringing energy to the rising Los Angeles neighborhood.

The title sponsor for the facility, Cash App, has partnered with 100 Thieves on the most comprehensive sponsorship deal in the esports industry. The deal – covering 100 Thieves’ headquarters, its esports teams, its content, and its jersey – kicks off now with the facility rollout, and will include several more major partnership moments throughout the year.

The Cash App Compound unveiling and sponsorship announcement comes on the heels of a whirlwind of growth and success for 100 Thieves, one of the top 10 most valuable esports brands in the world after only two years in existence. Competitively, the team has scored two Call of Duty major championships, qualified for the League of Legends world championships, and has secured Fortnite World Cup medals (winning over $2.7M) and Fortnite Championship Series wins. With its entertainment, 100 Thieves built the fastest growing YouTube channel in esports for 2018 and 2019, and launched the #1 and #2 podcasts on the iTunes gaming charts, led by The CouRage & Nadeshot Show presented by Cash App. Perhaps best known for their hard-to-acquire apparel, the company has sold out over a dozen apparel drops in its first two years – each in under 30 minutes – and they are now considered one of the fastest growing apparel brands globally. 100 Thieves also had the most nominees & wins of any team at the 2019 Esports Awards and received Team of the Year 2019 (Tempest Esports Awards), while Nadeshot won Personality of the Year (2019 Esports Awards) and Shaker of the Year (2020 Esports BAR Cannes).

100 Thieves is co-owned by its Founder & CEO Matthew Haag, Global Recording Superstar Drake, SB Projects Founder Scooter Braun, and Cleveland Cavaliers owner and Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert. The company has raised $60 million in funding, including a most recent Series B funding round led by Artist Capital Management, the New York-based growth investment firm. Other prominent investors include Sequoia, Ludlow Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Green Bay Ventures, Tao Capital, and Advancit Capital.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube sensation Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. 100 Thieves has leading esports teams competing in League of Legends, Fortnite, and Counter Strike. The brand is recognized globally for its streetwear-inspired apparel, known for rapidly selling out new drops. 100 Thieves produces top gaming podcasts and massively popular YouTube content, created by its world-class gaming talent including CouRageJD, Valkyrae, and BrookeAB.

ABOUT CASH APP

Cash App is the money app. It’s the easiest way to pay people back and much more. Sending and receiving money is totally free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to your bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, you can also invest in your favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to your app, or create a unique $cashtag that you can share with anyone to get paid fast. You can even use the free Cash Card to spend the money you keep in the app anywhere you like. Customize your card with a laser-etching, and we’ll deliver it to you directly. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

