China’s Demand for MDI and TDI will Continue to Grow at about 5 5% by 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This study focuses on China’s MDI and TDI industry assessments and company profiles. In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China’s society and economy. China is one of the world’s major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world’s fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.

Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector’s economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.

This new study analyzes the industry structure, capacities and output. Major producers’ production locations, market shares and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments’ industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.

The author is one of the leading sources for up-to-date market information and research on the fastest-growing Chinese markets. They have published over 1,500 reports focusing on the Chinese markets, industry forecasts and company profiles. The report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. The publications are intended to help international marketers identify business opportunities and promote their product sales in the Chinese markets.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. MDI & TDI INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

MDI and TDI Industry Structure

MDI and TDI Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major MDI and TDI Producers Output and Capacities

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s MDI and TDI Price

III. MDI & TDI PRODUCER DIRECTORY

MDI & TDI Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users

Companies Mentioned

Bayer Polyurethanes (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

Ningbo Wanhua Polyurethane Co., Ltd.

