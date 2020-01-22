Cutter Associates Opens Office in Sydney, Announces New Hire

Expanding consulting practice for asset managers and superfunds

HINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cutter Associates, a leading global provider of operations and technology research and consulting to asset managers and wealth managers, today announced the opening of an office in Sydney to better serve clients in Australia and New Zealand. The firm has hired Chanelle Crabtree, formerly with Deloitte, to serve as a Senior Director based in the Sydney office. Chanelle brings 30 years of investment management and superannuation industry experience and a deep operational expertise.

“We are excited about this expansion and the opportunity to work more closely with leading organisations in Australia, and bring our consulting services to the market,” stated John Clark, CEO of Cutter Associates. “The investment management industry in Australia is poised for growth, and we look forward to supporting our clients with their operational and technology needs and challenges as they grow their assets.”

While Cutter Associates has been providing research to firms in Australia and New Zealand for four years, with over 20 locally-based research members benefitting from proprietary reports, peer benchmarking surveys, and exclusive member meeting and online events, this is the firm’s first local office and on the ground consulting practice.

“We are committed to serving the Australian market and providing our clients superior local support and expertise, combined with deep global experience and industry knowledge,” commented Arnie Wachs, Principal and Practice Lead in charge of front office and data at Cutter Associates. “Chanelle is a valuable local addition to our team of global consultants and research analysts, skilled at addressing inefficient structures and operational risks for asset managers, amidst increasing client demands and regulatory change.”

Crabtree, an Australian native, has extensive experience in consulting for the asset management industry. She has worked for investment management firms, custodians, and consulting firms, focused on middle and back office operations, business analytics, and project management. She has a deep background in the operational, governance, and system requirements needed to support clients, products, and asset classes. Formerly a Director at Deloitte and Lead Consultant at Morse Consulting, she specialises in the development of operating models, sourcing, and implementation.

For more information or to get in touch with a Cutter Associates representative in your region, contact us at connect@cutterassociates.com.

About Cutter Associates

Cutter Associates, LLC serves the operational and technology needs of the global asset and wealth management industry, providing clients the tools and services they need to be successful. With an unrivaled knowledgebase, Cutter Associates provides clients independent research, exclusive member-only events, custom operations benchmarking, and a global consultancy focused on operational and technology excellence. Headquartered in Hingham, MA, and owned by NRI Group, in Tokyo, Japan, Cutter Associates has subsidiaries in Canada and the UK, and offices in London and Sydney. For more information, visit us at www.cutterassociates.com. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

