Dacor Delivers a Legendary Experience at KBIS 2020 Debuting Three New Style Collections and Personalized Customization Tools for the Kitchen

The celebrated luxury home appliance brand introduces new offerings that elevate and customize the kitchen experience for modern home entertainers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dacor, the leading American luxury home appliance brand, today announced the debut of new appliance and personalization offerings at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 21-23 2020. Showcasing the brand’s commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, performance and innovation, the interactive booth focuses on transforming culinary experiences from memorable to legendary. This event marks a significant evolution in the brand portfolio through the introduction of three distinct product styles: Contemporary, Professional and debuting at KBIS, Dacor’s’ new Transitional style, to more directly cater to consumers individual cooking & cooling needs and the diverse design styles within the kitchen design marketplace.

The exhibition space (booth C5907), highlights the versatility of Dacor’s unique suite of full kitchen appliance offerings, while encouraging consumers to envision how each product style can come to life in their home. Three kitchen vignettes highlighting the product styles: Contemporary, Professional, and Transitional are prominently featured, along with a vibrant display of the unique color match customization program, DacorMatch, which continues to be a growing category for the business as consumers look for appliances options that bring color into the kitchen. An added level of personalization is touted through the debut of a new accessory kit, Personalize with Dacor, enabling individuals to customize their appliances by selecting unique finishes for handles and knobs on select styles.

“For more than 50 years Dacor has expertly led the luxury kitchen category with appliances that deliver outstanding performance with careful consideration for design and innovation,” said Randy Warner, President of Dacor. “At KBIS 2020, we will debut a distinguished portfolio of product styles that our consumer can confidently identify with based on the needs of their individual kitchens. Whether you are regularly hosting or entertaining, or you like to stay ahead of the curve on smart home technology integrations, or you’re looking to merge the two without a trade-off, our goal is to encourage culinary and design enthusiasts alike to showcase their own style without compromising on reliability, hand-crafted and high-quality design, power or performance.”

Highlights and new introductions include:

The Contemporary style of appliances boasts clean and defined aesthetics and is dedicated to elevating the cooking and cooling experiences through intuitive integrated technology, sleek screens, mobile app integration and large cooking visibility. Contemporary style appliances are offered in silver stainless steel and graphite stainless steel with cooling and dishwashing also available as panel ready.

Professional styled Dacor appliances features a suite of luxury kitchen solutions, created specifically with high-performance cooking for the likes of culinary enthusiasts, chefs and large groups in mind. Bold and defined detailing through the product incorporates hand-craftsmanship with easy to use interface and highly intuitive electronics. Customize your Dacor cooking appliances through the debut of Personalize with Dacor.

The Transitional style combines core design elements of Contemporary and Professional incorporating hand-made craftsmanship with a touch of integrated technology, while boasting the high-quality functionality and performance. All Transitional appliances are available in stainless steel with cooling and dishwashing also available as panel ready.

Personalize with Dacor enables customers the ability to customize colors, knobs and handles to create a more personalized aesthetic. The Professional style line accessory kits are available in the following: Silver stainless steel Gold Brushed Bronze Black DacorMatch – any color imaginable for your cooking appliance

enables customers the ability to customize colors, knobs and handles to create a more personalized aesthetic. The Professional style line accessory kits are available in the following:

Dacor’s participation and introductions at KBIS 2020 follows a series of new launches for the prestigious brand, including the debut of its first two US showrooms, Dacor Kitchen Theaters, located in the A&D building in New York City and Chicago’s renowned TheMart (formerly the Merchandise Mart). Next month, the luxury brand will debut its flagship showroom in Irvine, California. Additionally, Dacor will continue to serve as a key partner to the trade community through its National Design Contest, a two-year contest ending in July 2020, which designers and students are invited to submit their work to be recognized and promoted within Dacor’s showrooms, website as well as win prizes including a $10,000 scholarship for student submissions and Grand Prizes for the Designer’s Choice Award, include a trip for the winner and one guest to Seoul, Korea to visit the Dacor house. Submissions will be judged by the Dacor Design Council, an esteemed group of individuals curated by Dacor for its body of work, innovations and expertise. Members of the Design Council hail from the across the United States and Canada with projects that range from interiors to product design with remodels, new builds and collections.

For more information about Dacor, or to find a dealer, visit Dacor.com.

About Dacor

Dacor is a leading American luxury home appliance brand known for creating stunning tools that deliver expert innovation, intuitive technology and handcrafted design. The company, based in Southern California and founded over 50 years ago, has revolutionized the luxury kitchen landscape through its award-winning suite of next-generation creative tools. Boasting curated design and confident reliability, Dacor pushes the boundaries of innovation and performance by transforming the modern-day kitchen into a place to connect, entertain and create. For additional information, please visit Dacor.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

