Lincoln Financial Group Hires Industry Veteran to Drive Innovation for IT Infrastructure Program

Joseph Weider brings 25 years of experience to role as senior vice president of IT Infrastructure

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Joseph Weider has joined as senior vice president of IT Infrastructure. Weider will focus on accelerating the company’s IT Infrastructure program to anticipate and respond to current and evolving business needs, opportunities and trends. He will report directly to Ken Solon, executive vice president, chief information officer and head of digital, and will also serve on the company’s Corporate Leadership Group.

“At Lincoln Financial, we continue to innovate and find new ways to make it easier to do business with us, go to market faster and deliver the best possible customer experience,” said Solon. “I’m thrilled Joe is a part of the Lincoln team. His diverse technology expertise and significant leadership experience in the financial services industry will help fuel innovation and growth to meet market and business needs faster.”

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Weider most recently served as global head of cloud transformation at AIG. Prior to AIG, Weider held executive leadership roles at First Citizens Bank, BB&T and SunTrust Banks. Weider earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Mercer University and is based in Greensboro, NC.

Modernizing legacy technology platforms continues to be a priority as the company redirects investments to advanced technology and delivers innovations quicker to market.

Lincoln has a well-established track record for leveraging technology to deliver the best possible customer experience, notable examples include:

In 2018, the Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) recognized Lincoln for its online scheduling tool and text message reminders for life insurance Tele-App (telephone application) interviews.

Corporate Insight recognized Lincoln with its 2019 Gold Medal Monitor Award in the Life Insurance Monitor category and Silver Medal Monitor Award in the Retirement Plan – Institutional category for its Plan Sponsor Dashboard. The program recognizes digital innovation, best practices and top features in user experience.

Lincoln’s automated underwriting process leverages technology to provide a more convenient and faster underwriting experience, including the potential to issue policies in as little as 24 hours. In addition, in 2019, Lincoln introduced Spectra, an online self-service tool, allowing advisors to receive underwriting quick quotes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on behalf of clients, utilizing Lincoln’s automated underwriting capabilities.

Lincoln was one of the first life insurance carriers to offer chat capabilities to service policies and give customers a service option 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Lincoln continues to evolve the capabilities of its chatbot, Abe, connecting customers with the information they need, when they need it and through their preferred channel. ​

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $261 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com/.

