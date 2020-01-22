Money Markets Network Instimatch Global Sees Clients Up 50% in H2 2019

ZÜRICH & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Instimatch Global, the digital network for institutional money market lending, has announced its performance highlights for the second half of 2019:

Trade intent grew to $195 billion, up 44% on H1.

The number of counterparties on the company’s international money markets network has grown to 80, up 50% compared to H1, and spread across 14 countries.

Clients range from highly rated banks across the UK, Europe and the Middle East to listed multi-national corporates, allowing access to diverse trading counterparties on the network.

Recent onboarding momentum has been particularly strong from the Gulf region as well as from Austria and the Czech Republic.

Clients can now trade cash deposits in 21 currencies.

Instimatch Global formed strategic partnerships with: Futurae, enhancing its service in the area of secure authentication. Optherium, a blockchain powered software as a service provider, to streamline its KYC/KYB process for clients.

The company appointed veteran entrepreneur Hassan Al-Lawati as Chief Relationship Officer to lead its expansion of the cash deposits network into the Middle East.

Product extensions under development include a fiduciary deposit platform.

Instimatch Global was named in the Top 19 Swiss Fintechs 2019 in Fintechnews (CH) and is shortlisted in the Top 5 Growth Stage Start-ups of the Year for the upcoming Swiss Fintech Awards.

CEO Daniel Sandmeier commented: “Instimatch Global experienced accelerating growth in the second half of the year, both in sectoral and geographic diversification of our client base, and in the quoted and traded volumes in cash deposits going through the platform. We’re starting to see a real network effect. We look forward to further growing our footprint in 2020 across the UK, Western, Central and Eastern Europe and the Gulf region. In parallel, we plan to deliver our newly built fiduciary deposit product to our clientele.”

Founded in 2017, Instimatch Global is changing the way money market transactions take place, by digitalising traditional voice brokerage and by moving from local to global execution. Its cloud-based network connects borrowers with lenders within the huge unsecured money markets, providing more efficient access, better pricing and the ability to diversify counterparty risk. Its clients include bank treasuries, corporate treasuries, pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, family offices and municipalities.

