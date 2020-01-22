Plutora Named Top Value Stream Management Vendor in EMA DevOps 2021 Research

Majority of research respondents say VSM is having significant or transformative impact on their business

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plutora, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions for enterprise IT, today announced that it has been recognized as the top vendor in the DevOps value stream management market based on the results of the Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) DevOps 2021 survey. Plutora was named the leading vendor by earning the highest overall score of 93 – indicating excellence across enterprise value, product capability, product satisfaction and product penetration.

Now in its third year, the aim of the annual EMA DevOps survey is to establish an understanding around the current state of DevOps. Key evaluation criteria that factored into research included projected buying behaviors over the next two years, current DevOps maturity and strategy and customer-guided competitive vendor analysis. Within this competitive analysis by EMA, the survey identified the leading vendors and vendors that are innovators across key markets including VSM and test environment management (TEM).

Of the 400 large enterprises surveyed, 26% use or plan to use Plutora as their primary TEM tool and 24% as their primary VSM tool. This makes Plutora an EMA Top 3 leader in both the TEM and VSM tool markets.

Results of the survey also predict 80% VSM growth over the next two years. Over 80% of VSM users stated that VSM is having an impact on their businesses, of which 51% indicated it is having a significant or transformative impact.

These numbers align with a Plutora conducted survey at both 2019 DevOps Enterprise Summits in London and Las Vegas where the majority of respondents in the UK and US (around 68%) indicated a plan to implement some form of VSM in the next 18 months.

Organizations are having a hard time allocating the necessary resources to make the changes needed to commit to digital transformation. But with value stream management tools like Plutora, they can gain clear visibility of the waste that is slowing down the organization and measure the impact of the improvements on the business – allowing for full digital transformation growth. Due to these reasons, VSM has become one of the two fastest growing market segments, out of 19 categories, in the already large and rapidly changing DevOps market.

“Digital transformation is of strategic importance to the enterprise, and VSM is the only solution that provides a full lifecycle view into each IT product from the perspective of the line of business,” said Stephen Hendrick, research director for application development and management, EMA. “Based on the feedback we received from over 400 respondents, vendors such as Plutora are providing organizations with a single source of truth for their DevOps projects. Notably, the high scores that Plutora received throughout the survey demonstrate that it is and has continued to remain a leader in the value stream management market.”

“In conversations we’ve had, we’ve found that organizations are struggling to financially quantify the value of IT to the business – and value stream management is just the tool to do so,” said Bob Davis, CMO, Plutora. “If you see digital transformation as not just important but also urgent, then you need to concern yourself with the evolution of IT inside your organization. As shown in the EMA 2021 survey, Plutora is proving to be a key component in guiding these digital transformation journeys. Our ability to improve speed, quality, coordination and visibility while gathering metrics at every step of the release process is invaluable to be able to communicate ROI and guide improvement through unique measurements.”

For key findings from the EMA DevOps 2021 survey, download the full report and the corresponding webinar here: https://www.plutora.com/devops-2021

