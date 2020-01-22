Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VPG #earnings–Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, will release financial results for its fourth-quarter and full year of fiscal 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. CT) on February 19, 2020.

Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on February 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1- 888-317-6003 or internationally 1- 412-317-6061 and use passcode 4903504, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com.

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-877-344-7529 or internationally 1-412-317-0088 and by using the passcode 10137960. The replay will also be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

