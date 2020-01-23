Company Profile for Tricentis
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis is the recognized leader in continuous testing and automation and is widely credited for reinventing software testing and delivery for DevOps and agile environments. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support over 150+ technologies, the Tricentis platform enables enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Tricentis operates in over 12 countries and has more than 1,600 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as Accenture, Coca Cola, Dolby, Nationwide Insurance, and Zappos.
Company:
Tricentis
Headquarters Address:
2570 W El Camino Real, Suite 540
|
Mountain View, CA 94040
Main Telephone:
650-383-8329
Website:
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
CEO: Sandeep Johri
|
Founder: Wolfgang Platz
Public Relations
Contact:
Erica Coleman
Phone:
650-906-1590
Email: