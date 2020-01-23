Financial Accounting Foundation Announces Search for New Member of Governmental Accounting Standards Board

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Financial Accounting Foundation (FAF) today announced it has opened the search for the next member of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). The seven-member GASB will have an open seat on July 1, 2020, when Dr. Michael H. Granof leaves the Board at the end of his second five-year term.

The FAF is seeking an individual with a strong background as a state government auditor or similar government role to fill Dr. Granof’s seat. Former state auditors have served continuously on the GASB since its inception in 1984, and they provide a vital perspective to the GASB as the Board works to improve public sector accounting standards.

Beyond this specific professional background, interested candidates must demonstrate a track record of professional conduct that is conducive to the standard-setting process. Important traits include a high level of intellect that is applied with integrity and discipline; the ability to work in a collegial, consensus-driven atmosphere; excellent communication skills; and a commitment to advocate for the public interest.

The appointment is a part-time role that requires about one-third the time commitment of a full-time position. A full job description and list of requirements can be found on the Financial Accounting Foundation careers website. Interested candidates must apply by February 24, 2020.

