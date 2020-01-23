HanesBrands Scores a Superior A- Grade for Continued Environmental Stewardship in the CDP 2019 Climate Change Report

Hanes ranks in the top 6% of nearly 8,400 companies disclosing data for the report





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HanesForGood–Demonstrating continued achievements in environmental stewardship, HanesBrands today announced it earned a leadership level A- score for the second year in the CDP 2019 Climate Change Report.

Hanes has voluntarily reported its carbon emissions data since 2010 to CDP, which was formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Hanes, unique in the apparel industry because it owns the significant majority of its manufacturing and supply chain operations, achieved its CDP score – one of only 82 in North America to earn an A- – for its transparency, best practices and coordinated action on climate change issues.

The company, which has also earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star partner of the year/sustained excellence award for 10 consecutive years, has significantly reduced energy use and carbon emissions since implementing an energy management program in 2007. Recent achievements include developing the capability to convert wastewater sludge to energy, retrofitting facilities with LED light tubes and improving water efficiency in boiler operations with reverse osmosis technology.

“Hanes’ superior CDP scores are attributable to our ongoing commitment to be an international business leader in energy management and eco-friendly business operations,” said HanesBrands CEO Gerald W. Evans Jr. “This achievement is a direct result of the efforts and engagement of our 68,000 worldwide employees, and I thank them for their support. By embracing environmental stewardship and the conservation of natural resources, Hanes is creating sustainable value for our company, our investors, our consumers, our employees and our communities.”

The company scored in the top 6% of nearly 8,400 companies that participated in the most recent report and achieved one of the highest scores in the apparel industry. Hanes’ performance was also higher than the average score in the textiles and fabric goods category (C), the North America category (C) and the global category (C). The company received nearly across-the-board scores in the A range, including emissions reduction initiatives, governance and opportunity disclosure.

Among Hanes’ 2020 environmental objectives, which are published on its Hanes for Good corporate social responsibility website, are goals to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions by 40% from its 2007 benchmark. The company has made significant progress on these and its other aggressive commitments, including:

Renewable energy sources accounted for 41% of the company’s energy usage, surpassing its 2020 goal of 40%. Increased utilization of the company’s biomass facilities in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic, along with use of hydro and geothermal energy, fueled the 8-percentage point increase in use of renewable energy compared to 2017.

A 23% reduction in energy use per pound of production versus its 2007 baseline and a 2% reduction from 2017. The company’s 2020 goal is to reduce energy use by 40%. To date, the company’s energy-reduction efforts have delivered a total cost avoidance of more than $220 million.

A 36% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions versus its 2007 baseline, nearly reaching its 2020 goal of a 40% reduction. Bolstered by the significant jump in Hanes’ use of renewable energy, these emissions were down nearly 11% in 2018 versus the prior year.

A 31% cut in water use against the company’s 2020 goal of 50% compared to its 2007 baseline. Hanes’ water use was down 2% versus 2017.

An 86% diversion of supply chain waste, or 107 million pounds, from landfills while working toward a 2020 goal of 100%.

Hanes also completed the 2019 CDP questionnaires for water and forest, scores for which will be released in early February.

For more information on the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, visit Hanes For Good.

