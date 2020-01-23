Oregon Pacific Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results

FLORENCE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BankLocal–Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

Fourth quarter net income of $1.05 million – $0.15 per diluted share

Quarterly loan growth of $17.4 million

Tax equivalent net interest margin of 4.35%

Annual loan growth of $46.8 million or 18.56%

Annual deposit growth of $48.3 million or 17.91%

Annual net income of $3.5 million, represents growth of 35% over 2018

Oregon Pacific Bancorp, and its wholly owned subsidiary Oregon Pacific Bank, reported quarterly net income of $1.05 million, or $0.15 per diluted share and annual net income of $3.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. “We are pleased to see our growth continue during the fourth quarter,” said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, “with the strategic investments made before year end, we believe the Bank’s growth will continue into 2020.”

In November 2019 the Bank hired a small team of bankers for the Bank’s Medford loan production office, headed by Tom Skinner and Dawn Hartley, both longtime Medford area bankers. The Bank has also completed the application process to convert the Medford loan production office into a full-service branch, which is currently awaiting regulatory approval anticipated sometime before the end of the first quarter. In addition, the Bank hired a new Chief Administrative Officer, Margaret Tibbets, to strengthen the Bank’s operational executive oversight.

In the fourth quarter the Bank continued to experience growth in both loans and deposits. Period end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $298.8 million representing growth of $17.4 million during the quarter and growth of $46.8 million from year end. Expansion continued across most loan categories as the Bank continues to see diversified loan production. Period end deposits totaled $318.0 million, representing growth of $1.9 million over the prior quarter end and growth of $48.3 million over the prior year end. Average deposits for the quarter, a metric that removes the daily volatility in balances, totaled $321.7 million. During the quarter the cost of interest-bearing deposits totaled 0.47%, down 0.04% from the third quarter.

“The significant growth in loans and deposits was primarily tied to an expansion in the Eugene market,” said John Raleigh, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “Since May of 2018 the Eugene market has seen $100 million in loan growth, paired with deposit growth of over $52 million. This success is a testament to the Eugene team and to the Bank as a whole.”

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Bank booked net loan loss recoveries of $78 thousand which resulted in a lower provision for loan losses totaling $30 thousand for the quarter. During the fourth quarter the Bank saw a slight increase in nonperforming assets which grew to $1.6 million, up from $1.5 million at the end of the third quarter. The additional loan added to the nonperforming asset totals is covered by an 80% government guarantee.

The fourth quarter 2019 net interest margin of 4.35% represented an increase of sixteen basis points from the 4.19% earned during the third quarter 2019. During the quarter the bank received a prepayment penalty totaling $103 thousand which contributed eleven basis points to the quarterly margin. Excluding the prepayment penalty, the fourth quarter net interest margin would have been 4.24%. Excluding the prepayment penalty, the linked quarter net interest margin increase of five basis points was due to a combination of an increase in the yield on loans, which grew to 5.11%, excluding the prepayment penalty, up from 5.09% in the third quarter 2019. The Bank also saw a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which fell to 0.54%, down from 0.60% in the third quarter as the Bank made some targeted reduction in deposit rates.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, noninterest income was $1.26 million, up from $1.24 million in the third quarter of 2019. The biggest increase in noninterest income was attributable to the Bank’s Trust Department, which saw an increase in extraordinary fee income, which is primarily related to real estate sales. On an annual basis noninterest income was $4.7 million, down from $4.8 million during 2018. Included in 2018 trust fee income was an additional $202 thousand due to a one-time accrual accounting adjustment.

Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter totaled $3.6 million, up $369 thousand from the third quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, the Bank saw increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, primarily tied to the additional Medford staff. The Bank continued to incur loan and collection expense as one of the Bank’s problem assets, an agricultural property, is requiring ongoing assistance from a receiver to support maintenance of the property. The Bank is continuing to work through issues associated with the liquidation.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “believes” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Pacific Bank’s current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific Bank’s control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,982 $ 8,224 $ 5,516 Interest bearing deposits 17,511 29,475 9,540 Securities 27,601 27,152 26,806 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 298,847 281,463 252,064 Allowance for loan losses (3,592 ) (3,484 ) (3,180 ) Premises and equipment, net 7,042 7,092 6,777 Bank owned life insurance 7,066 7,010 6,836 Other real estate owned – – 1,224 Deferred tax asset 535 793 1,220 Other assets 4,196 2,633 2,729 Total assets $ 364,188 $ 360,358 $ 309,532 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand – non-interest bearing $ 73,771 $ 78,230 $ 70,217 Demand – interest bearing 106,242 98,698 83,169 Money market 71,027 70,197 49,583 Savings 48,398 50,320 48,955 Certificates of deposit 18,601 18,731 17,804 Total deposits 318,039 316,176 269,728 Subordinated debenture 4,124 4,124 4,124 Other liabilities 4,674 3,806 3,070 Total liabilities 326,837 324,106 276,922 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 20,663 20,655 20,634 Retained earnings 16,164 15,110 12,646 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 524 487 (670 ) Total stockholders’ equity 37,351 36,252 32,610 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 364,188 $ 360,358 $ 309,532

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 3,823 $ 3,547 $ 2,999 $ 13,898 $ 10,600 Securities 170 157 185 666 716 Other interest income 128 182 131 529 491 Total interest income 4,121 3,886 3,315 15,093 11,807 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 291 302 186 1,120 573 Borrowed funds 51 53 52 217 215 Total interest expense 342 355 238 1,337 788 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,779 3,531 3,077 13,756 11,019 Provision for credit losses 30 95 256 235 554 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,749 3,436 2,821 13,521 10,465 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust fee income 576 541 783 2,141 2,604 Service charges 229 236 217 903 848 Mortgage loan sales and servicing 145 132 115 498 409 Investment sales commissions 51 46 70 197 240 Merchant card services 67 88 60 273 235 RIA income 119 125 86 414 216 Other income 72 71 68 317 255 Total noninterest income 1,259 1,239 1,399 4,743 4,807 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 1,942 1,819 1,867 7,276 6,178 Outside services 359 329 286 1,391 1,193 Occupancy & equipment 325 290 409 1,215 1,138 Trust expense 353 340 316 1,339 1,318 Loan and collection, OREO expense 211 113 126 712 349 Advertising 82 50 98 278 255 Supplies and postage 57 49 63 208 232 Other operating expenses 307 277 415 1,180 1,209 Total noninterest expense 3,636 3,267 3,580 13,599 11,872 Income before taxes 1,372 1,408 640 4,665 3,400 Provision for income taxes 318 363 132 1,147 796 NET INCOME $ 1,054 $ 1,045 $ 508 $ 3,518 $ 2,604

Quarterly Highlights 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Earnings Net interest income $ 3,779 $ 3,531 $ 3,383 $ 3,062 $ 3,077 Provision for loan loss 30 95 110 – 256 Noninterest income 1,259 1,239 1,209 1,035 1,399 Noninterest expense 3,636 3,267 3,114 3,580 3,580 Provision for income taxes 318 363 349 117 132 Net income $ 1,054 $ 1,045 $ 1,019 $ 400 $ 508 Average shares outstanding 6,975,084 6,975,084 6,973,431 6,972,584 6,972,584 Earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 0.52 % 0.66 % Return on average equity 11.45 % 11.70 % 12.05 % 4.92 % 6.27 % Net interest margin – tax equivalent 4.35 % 4.19 % 4.30 % 4.26 % 4.31 % Efficiency ratio 72.19 % 68.49 % 67.77 % 67.81 % 87.38 % Full-time equivalent employees 110 105 102 102 106 Capital Tier I leverage ratio 11.13 % 11.12 % 11.44 % 11.97 % 12.11 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.83 % 14.42 % 14.62 % 14.88 % 15.05 % Tier I risk based ratio 13.83 % 14.42 % 14.62 % 14.88 % 15.05 % Total risk based ratio 15.06 % 15.68 % 15.87 % 16.13 % 16.30 % Book value per share $ 5.35 $ 5.20 $ 5.03 $ 4.79 $ 4.70 Cost of funds 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.48 % Asset quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 3,592 $ 3,484 $ 3,380 $ 3,264 $ 3,180 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 1,614 $ 1,510 $ 1,693 $ 1,318 $ 1,299 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 1,614 $ 1,510 $ 1,693 $ 1,318 $ 2,523 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ (78 ) $ (8 ) $ (7 ) $ (84 ) $ 14 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.27 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 222.55 % 230.73 % 199.65 % 247.65 % 244.80 % Net (recoveries) charge offs to average loans -0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.03 % 0.01 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.55 % 0.54 % 0.64 % 0.52 % 0.52 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.44 % 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.41 % 0.82 % Classified Asset Ratio 17.60 % 15.80 % 14.99 % 15.46 % 11.62 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.62 % 1.00 % 0.74 % 0.88 % 0.79 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 45,112 $ 56,627 $ 56,932 $ 41,694 $ 36,346 Total loans net of allowance $ 295,255 $ 277,979 $ 266,437 $ 255,868 $ 248,884 Total earning assets $ 345,038 $ 339,169 $ 327,828 $ 301,905 $ 289,430 Total assets $ 364,188 $ 360,358 $ 347,191 $ 322,958 $ 309,532 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 73,771 $ 78,230 $ 80,785 $ 73,366 $ 70,217 Total deposits $ 318,039 $ 316,176 $ 304,432 $ 282,524 $ 269,728 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 57,528 $ 60,571 $ 52,991 $ 40,110 $ 49,730 Total loans net of allowance $ 285,491 $ 272,845 $ 261,487 $ 250,167 $ 232,867 Total earning assets $ 347,646 $ 337,903 $ 318,838 $ 294,537 $ 286,587 Total assets $ 366,647 $ 356,452 $ 337,585 $ 313,824 $ 306,135 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 74,489 $ 78,817 $ 77,694 $ 69,258 $ 71,229 Total deposits $ 321,687 $ 312,530 $ 295,451 $ 273,364 $ 266,286

Contacts

Ron Green, President & Chief Executive Officer



ron.green@opbc.com

(541) 902-9800