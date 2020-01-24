2020 Global Respiratory Disease testing Market: Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV & Tuberculosis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “2020 Global Respiratory Disease testing Market: US, Europe, Japan – Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts – Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV, Tuberculosis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new 366-page report from the author contains 108 tables and provides analysis of the global respiratory disease testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.

About this Report

This report presents detailed analysis of the Respiratory Disease market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are provided for Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis.

The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment, including:

  • Hospitals
  • Commercial/Private Labs
  • Physician Offices
  • Public Health Labs

In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of respiratory disease diagnostic products, by test and country.

Also, the report:

  • Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies
  • Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for respiratory disease testing
  • Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products
  • Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott
  • Affymetrix
  • Beckman Coulter/Danaher
  • Becton Dickinson
  • bioMerieux
  • Bio-Rad
  • Cepheid
  • Diamedix
  • DiaSorin
  • Eiken Chemical
  • Elitech Group
  • Enzo Biochem
  • Fujirebio
  • Grifols
  • GSK Biologicals
  • Hologic
  • Leica Biosystems
  • Lonza
  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
  • PerkinElmer
  • Qiagen
  • Roche
  • Scienion
  • Sequenom
  • SeraCare
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Takara Bio
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oqjfj

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

