Amneal to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 26, 2020

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2020.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s Web site at https://investors.amneal.com. The webcast can also be accessed at the following URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2151439/4C4EB837C71C6C5471232024C3FDFD00.

To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-844-746-0741 (in the U.S.) and 1-412-317-5273 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live event until March 4, 2020. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10138831.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has manufacturing operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of more than 225 marketed commercial products and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

