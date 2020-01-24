Carvana Launches in Eau Claire with As-Soon-As-Next Day Delivery

Carvana Expands The New Way to Buy a Car™ to Fifth Market in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., has launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Eau Claire. In as little as 5 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana, receive an offer in just two minutes, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.





Carvana customers shop online from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership entirely. All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving the customer an upgrade to the traditional test-drive, ensuring they have time to determine if the vehicle fits their life. By living with their vehicle for a week, customers can do everything from seeing how many grocery bags fit in the trunk to how roomy the backseat is for teenage children.

Additionally, customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

All Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, meaning they have undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, have no frame damage and have never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“We’ve offered Wisconsin area residents our easy, transparent online car buying experience for nearly two years,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As we grow our presence in the state, Eau Claire provides us even more opportunity to show customers how much we believe in putting them in control of the purchase process.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 153 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

