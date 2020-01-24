Global Travel Technologies Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Dolphins–Technavio has been monitoring the global travel technologies market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.4 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Travel Technologies Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Travel Technologies Market is segmented as below:

Product

GDS

Airline and hospitality IT Solutions

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Travel Technologies Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our travel technologies market report covers the following areas:

Travel Technologies Market size

Travel Technologies Market trends

Travel Technologies Market industry analysis

This study identifies widening application of AI in the Travel Industry as one of the prime reasons driving the travel technologies market growth during the next few years.

Travel Technologies Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the travel technologies market, including some of the vendors such as Amadeus IT Group, Dolphins Dynamics, Expedia, Sabre and Travelport. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the travel technologies market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Travel Technologies Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist travel technologies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the travel technologies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the travel technologies market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel technologies market vendors

