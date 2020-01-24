Publicis Groupe Half-year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] with Kepler Capital Markets SA, the following means were attributable to the liquidity contract at December 31, 2019:

– 283,250 shares



– € 4,483,762.61



– Number of executions on buy side on semester: 994



– Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,206



– Traded volume on buy side on semester: 487,788 shares for € 20,677,742.92



– Traded volume on sell side on semester: 430,538 shares for € 18,553,905.54

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 juin 2019 on the liquidity account:



– 226,000 shares



– € 6,607,599.99



– Number of executions on buy side on semester: 933



– Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,357



– Traded volume on buy side on semester: 428,092 shares for € 20,855,376.78



– Traded volume on sell side on semester: 488,092 shares for € 24,801,704.30

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



– 0 shares



– € 15,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group’s operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts

Publicis Groupe

Delphine Stricker



Corporate Communications



+ 33 (0)6 38 81 40 00



delphine.stricker@publicisgroupe.com

Alessandra Girolami



Investor Relations



+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88



alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

Brice Paris



Investor Relations



+ 33 (0)1 44 43 79 26



brice.paris@publicisgroupe.com