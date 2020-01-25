Company Profile for Lumileds
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For automotive, mobile, IoT, and illumination companies that require innovative lighting solutions, Lumileds is a global leader employing more than 7500 team members operating in over 30 countries. Lumileds partners with its customers to push the boundaries of light.
Company:
Lumileds
Headquarters Address:
370 W. Trimble Road,
San Jose
Main Telephone:
(408) 964-2900
Website:
Type of Organization:
|
Private
Industry:
Technology
Key Executives:
CEO: Jon Rich
Public Relations
Contact:
Steve Landau
Email: