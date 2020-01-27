2019 Tariff Trends Snapshots – Including 5G vs. 4G Deployments, Pricing and Speeds – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Tariff Trends Snapshots – 2019 Series” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This SnapShot service provides insight into the trends and examples of various hot topics aimed at mobile operators. Each SnapShot has approximately 30 pages filled with information, tables and charts.

SnapShot Series Includes:

  1. Tariff Trends SnapShot 120 – Top 10 Trends for 2019 for Mobile operators worldwide
  2. Tariff Trends SnapShot 121 – Italy – 6 months on from moving from 3 to 4 network mobile operators
  3. Tariff Trends SnapShot 122 – Trends in Mobile Content Bundling
  4. Tariff Trends SnapShot 123 – A survey of the rise of the Digital and Omni-channels
  5. Tariff Trends SnapShot 124 – The latest trends in the only Spanish market where the four players sell converged services
  6. Tariff Trends SnapShot 125 – Price Benchmark of postpaid low entry priced plans across Europe
  7. Tariff Trends SnapShot 126 – Development of RLH (Roam like home) in the EU
  8. Tariff Trends SnapShot 127 – Country Report: Myanmar Mobile landscape
  9. Tariff Trends Snapshot 128 – Regional report: Nordic and Baltic mobile landscape
  10. Tariff Trends SnapShot 129 – Regional report: Africa Mobile Trends
  11. Tariff Trends SnapShot 131 – Pricing Difference in markets with 3 and 4 mobile operators
  12. Tariff Trends SnapShot 130 – Latest trends in fixed and mobile convergence services and its prices
  13. Tariff Trends SnapShot 132 – Latest trends in family mobile offers
  14. Tariff Trends SnapShot 133 – Mobile Payments and its Future
  15. Tariff Trends SnapShot 134 – New 5G Pricing Strategies
  16. Tariff Trends SnapShot 135 – The Italian mobile market – a year on from Iliad entering in the Italian market
  17. Tariff Trends Snapshot 136 – Country Report – Indian Mobile Market
  18. Tariff Trends SnapShot 137 – Country report: France – 7 years on from when Fee Mobile launched
  19. Tariff Trends SnapShot 138 – Latest trends in premium postpaid bundles
  20. Tariff Trends SnapShot 139 – 5G vs. 4G deployments, pricing and speeds
  21. Tariff Trends SnapShot 140 – Latest trends in smartphone plan bundling with devices

