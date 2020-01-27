Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-3982

International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13698379

The playback can be accessed through March 5, 2020.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 176 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina, as of September 30th, 2019. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

